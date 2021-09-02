Index.html changes ignored by Safari and Chrome browsers

I have been making changes to an index.html file and for some reason both Safari and Chrome have begun ignoring these changes. Yesterday I did not have this issue.
I have done the following (many times) to try and remedy this behavior:
clear history/cache
restarted both browsers
restarted computer
repeat …
None of these things have resolved this issue.
Research has provided no help that I could find.
The site folder in use is empty of all files save for the index.html file, error_log and a few empty folders.
When either browser launches it shows the previous file I had worked on even though history has been cleared. The actual index.html file within the site folder is simply ignored.
Needless to say, this has brought my work to a halt.
Any help with this issue will be greatly appreciated.
Thank you.