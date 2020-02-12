Is there some way to index a virtual column created with CONCAT for use in mysql JOINs?
If so, how?
Why would you want to join on concatenated fields instead of the actual field values?
Convenience. That’s what I do now.
Mysql has lots of capabilities that I don’t use. Just scratching that that itch.
i doubt it… can you show your sample join sql please?
SELECT
t1.id
FROM
tbl1 AS t1
JOIN
tbl2 AS t2
ON
CONCAT(t1.var2, t1.var3) = CONCAT(t2.var2, t2.var3)
why can’t you just say
ON t1.var2 = t2.var2
AND t1.var3 = t2.var3
No good reason except that I got it in my head to use CONCAT.
Many thanks for answering my question r937.
