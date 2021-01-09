Incrementing GitHub version

This is a subjective question, there isnt ‘an’ answer to it, but.

IN MY OPINION (have to put that out there, big and bold, so people don’t tell me ‘you’re wrong’),

if you’re implementing backward compatibility with a previous version, that’s a Minor version update to your code. The Major version update was when you changed the functionality in the first place.

The general rule of thumb I use is:

Minor versions are iterative,

Major versions are transformative.