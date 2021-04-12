Incrementing GitHub version

Let’s say I’ve imported the current version of your library and am using it like so (assuming class is called SomeClass ):

$foo = new SomeClass('ABC123', true);

Now you push the new version and instead of my true meaning I want to use basic auth it doesn’t mean anything anymore, since the new version doesn’t expect a boolean there but a string.

This means that without me changing any code on my end, it broke. This is the very definition of a Backward Compatibility Break (commonly referred to as a BC Break).

So yes, you should either add a Backward Compatibility layer (accept both boolean and string and convert where needed) and mark it as minor or leave it as is and mark it as a major change.

The BC layer would look something like this:

public function __construct($api_key = "", $basic = false) { $access = ''; if (is_bool($basic) && $basic) { $access = 'basic'; } // rest of new constructor goes here }

Note that

You cannot change the name of the $basic parameter, since that would be a BC break under PHP 8

parameter, since that would be a BC break under PHP 8 You cannot change the default of $basic from false to empty string, since that is also a BC break

There is a good talk by Marco Pivetta on this very subject on YouTube: Backward incompatible tales

You may also be interested in how all of this is defined in Semantic Versioning (semver): https://semver.org/