Incrementing GetElementByID when ID is dynamic

I have a DIV tag that is created by using an onclick event. The DIV tags ID increments itself by 1 every time the button is pressed. Not using a closure just incrementing the ID by adding + i++;

w.id = 'myDiv' + i++;

The DIV is created and increments the ID by 1 every time you click the button. DIV1, DIV2, DIV3.

The issue is that with the way I am incrementing the DIV tag id is that I can’t seem to figure out how to append any child elements to any other DIV besides the first one.

I’ve tried several different ways.

document.getElementById("myDiv").appendChild(y);
document.getElementById("myDiv" + i++).appendChild(y);
document.getElementById("myDiv+1").appendChild(y);
document.getElementById("myDiv"[i]).appendChild(y);

The Div and the child elements are all created but any subsequent child elements are constantly appending themselves to the first DIV only.

I am aware of closures although not as comfortable with Javascript to really implement them.

I will help contribute to the community if anyone can take the time to help out, I know this is my first post.

Hi,

Can you post a runnable demo that demonstrates the problem you are having?

I’m sure it won’t be too hard to figure out :slight_smile:

You need to append each new <div> to your document’s body. Alternatively you can insert it before or after an existing element. I am assuming you do not want to create a <div> within a <div>.

I don’t know if this helps, or is just confusing. I know I struggled with grasping closures the first time.

You can run this in your browser console or snippets. ‘console.dir’ doesn’t appear to work in codepen

function outer() {

    let x = 5
    let y = 10

    function inner() {
        // we only reference 'x' here
        // so cleverly 'y' will not be included
        // in the closure returned with inner
        console.log(x++)
    }

    // return inner along with it's scoped closure (A kind of backpack holding 'x')
    return inner
}

const increment = outer() // inner is returned so the same as const increment = inner
increment() // 6
increment() // 7
increment() // 8

// let's have a peek at increment
console.dir(increment)
// outputs
//  f inner()
//    [[Scopes]][3]
//    0: Closure (outer) {x: 8} <--

// no access to 'x' out here
console.log(x) // ReferenceError: x is not defined

Working off Archibald’s script here is a codepen

just a ps @Archibald
newDIV = document.createElement("DIV"); is defining a global