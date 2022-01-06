Incrementing GetElementByID when ID is dynamic

I have a DIV tag that is created by using an onclick event. The DIV tags ID increments itself by 1 every time the button is pressed. Not using a closure just incrementing the ID by adding + i++;

w.id = 'myDiv' + i++;

The DIV is created and increments the ID by 1 every time you click the button. DIV1, DIV2, DIV3.

The issue is that with the way I am incrementing the DIV tag id is that I can’t seem to figure out how to append any child elements to any other DIV besides the first one.

I’ve tried several different ways.

document.getElementById("myDiv").appendChild(y); document.getElementById("myDiv" + i++).appendChild(y); document.getElementById("myDiv+1").appendChild(y); document.getElementById("myDiv"[i]).appendChild(y);

The Div and the child elements are all created but any subsequent child elements are constantly appending themselves to the first DIV only.

I am aware of closures although not as comfortable with Javascript to really implement them.

I will help contribute to the community if anyone can take the time to help out, I know this is my first post.