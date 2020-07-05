Increased size

I try to increase size of cross icon. It is nice example.
How to increase cross icon as it will be corrupted when I test.
Search toggle 13px will not work.
height: 13px;
width: 13px;
.search-toggle {
position: relative;
display: block;
height: 10px;
width: 10px;
/*
height: 13px;
width: 13px;
*/
}
.search-toggle::after {
height: 2px;
width: 7px;
background: #0097bf;
top: 10px;
left: 8px;
-webkit-transform: rotate(45deg);
transform: rotate(45deg);
}
.search-toggle.active::after {
width: 12px;
left: -1px;
top: 4px;
}
Header search demo.