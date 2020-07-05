Increased size

toplisek: toplisek: I try to increase size of cross icon. It is nice example.

Did you mean the search icon on this page ?

If so then when you increase the height and width of the search-toggle you also need to change the :after element that goes with it as that is the tail of the search icon.

Here I changed search-toggle to 15px height and width and then just tweaked some settings on the after:element…

.search-toggle { position: relative; display: block; height: 15px; width: 15px; ... &::after { height: 2px; width: 9px; background: $blue; top: 15px; left: 12px; transform: rotate(45deg); }

The :after element is just placed into position so you can just tweak in the devtool window until its correct.