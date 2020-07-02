Increased size

HTML & CSS
#1

I try to increase size of cross icon. It is nice example.

How to increase cross icon as it will be corrupted when I test.

Search toggle 13px will not work.
height: 13px;
width: 13px;

.search-toggle {
  position: relative;
  display: block;
  height: 10px;
  width: 10px;
/*
 height: 13px;
 width: 13px;
*/
}
.search-toggle::after {
  height: 2px;
  width: 7px;
  background: #0097bf;
  top: 10px;
  left: 8px;
  -webkit-transform: rotate(45deg);
          transform: rotate(45deg);
}
.search-toggle.active::after {
  width: 12px;
  left: -1px;
  top: 4px;
}

Header search demo.

#2

It would be helpful to see the code for the icon in question. :winky:

coothead