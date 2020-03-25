Increase background image size by px or % and negative spacing

Hi there,
I have a background image SVG with the following code:
#stunning-header .crumina-heading-background {
background: #4adcc5 url(images/logo-bg.svg) no-repeat left center;
What I would like to do is have the background image increased in size, either by
px or
% and also have it positioned negatively on the top and bottom so it appears cut off a little.
How can I so this? I have tried increasing the background-size but using
%
%, but not having much luck.
Any suggestions would be great.
This is what I am trying to acheive:
rather than:
Thanks