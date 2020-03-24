Increase background image size by px or % and negative spacing

Hi there,

I have a background image SVG with the following code:

#stunning-header .crumina-heading-background { background: #4adcc5 url(images/logo-bg.svg) no-repeat left center;

What I would like to do is have the background image increased in size, either by px or % and also have it positioned negatively on the top and bottom so it appears cut off a little.

How can I so this? I have tried increasing the background-size but using % % , but not having much luck.

Any suggestions would be great.

This is what I am trying to acheive:



rather than:

Thanks