Incorrect cursor showing in dropdown menu

Codeman: Codeman: Why is my cursor the text select button when its suppose to be the link click cursor

It’s because you have used an anchor element without an href and is therefore not a link anymore so just gets the normal text cursor. You can set cursor:pointer on it if you want.

.has-submenu > a {cursor:pointer}

I’m not keen on anchors without an href because either its a linked anchor or its a named anchor.

i.e. ( a name="foo"> ) and linked anchors ( <a href="#foo"> ).

If it doesn’t have an href then it probably should be a button element as you have an action on it. Generally though people do use anchors with href attributes on their dropdown because you could indeed link directly to the page concerned if for example js was disabled.