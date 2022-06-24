"Incomplete Signature" "The request signature does not conform to platform standards" in Lazada API

I working in connecting our system in Lazada and need to retrieve items. this is my code.

$region = "https://api.lazada.com.ph/rest"; $getproductitem = "/products/get"; $app_key = 110150; $date = new DateTime(); $timestamp = 1656029861000; $access_token = "token***"; $app_secret = "secret***"; $sign_method="sha256"; $base_str = $getproductitem.'access_token'.$access_token.'app_key'.$app_key.'sign_method'.$sign_method.'timestamp'.$timestamp; $sign = hash_hmac('sha256', $base_str, $app_secret, false); //$sign = hex(sha256($getproductitem.'access_token'.$access_token.'app_key'.$app_key.'sign_method'.$sign_method.'timestamp'.$timestamp)); //return $uri = "https://api.lazada.com.ph/rest/products/get?app_key=$app_key&access_token=$access_token&sign_method=$sign_method×tamp=$timestamp&sign=$sign"; $response = Http::get($region.$getproductitem, [ "app_key" => $app_key, "access_token" => $access_token, "sign_method" => $sign_method, "timestamp" => $timestamp, "sign" => $sign, ]); return $response->json();

but the return is this.

{ “type”: “ISV”, “code”: “IncompleteSignature”, “message”: “The request signature does not conform to platform standards”, “request_id”: “212a721616560299294283218” }

I follow the instruction according to their documentation about setting of sign still i got error. thanks for help.