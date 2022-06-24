"Incomplete Signature" "The request signature does not conform to platform standards" in Lazada API

I working in connecting our system in Lazada and need to retrieve items. this is my code.
$region = "https://api.lazada.com.ph/rest";
$getproductitem = "/products/get";
$app_key = 110150;
$date = new DateTime();
$timestamp = 1656029861000;
$access_token = "token***";
$app_secret = "secret***";
$sign_method="sha256";
$base_str = $getproductitem.'access_token'.$access_token.'app_key'.$app_key.'sign_method'.$sign_method.'timestamp'.$timestamp;
$sign = hash_hmac('sha256', $base_str, $app_secret, false);
//$sign = hex(sha256($getproductitem.'access_token'.$access_token.'app_key'.$app_key.'sign_method'.$sign_method.'timestamp'.$timestamp));
//return $uri = "https://api.lazada.com.ph/rest/products/get?app_key=$app_key&access_token=$access_token&sign_method=$sign_method×tamp=$timestamp&sign=$sign";
$response = Http::get($region.$getproductitem, [
"app_key" => $app_key,
"access_token" => $access_token,
"sign_method" => $sign_method,
"timestamp" => $timestamp,
"sign" => $sign,
]);
return $response->json();
but the return is this.
{ “type”: “ISV”, “code”: “IncompleteSignature”, “message”: “The request signature does not conform to platform standards”, “request_id”: “212a721616560299294283218” }
I follow the instruction according to their documentation about setting of sign still i got error. thanks for help.