Including SSL in my site

hi,

I have a PHP site… now it says “not secure” (on top, right next to url) when I visit in mobile device (but not on laptop…)

I asked my webhosting about SSL, they said a certificate costs $90/year (plus sales tax, which, where I am (Chile), is a horrendous 19%), so it would be about $107/year (yes, they quoted me in US Dollars…)

is this the only possibility? it seems horrendously expensive… it’s a personal website, very low traffic…

http://fotoartepuertovaras.cl/

would appreciate suggestions… thank you very much…