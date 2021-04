Hi there,

I need to include a header file in some HTML pages. However, I have an issue with these .html pages not working when converted to .php files. I do not know why this is. The files are from a script purchased from Themeforest who no longer support the product.

What I would like to know is, can I include other HTML files within another HTML file?

I have found this:

But wondered if this is the correct way about it, or if there are better ways?

Any advice would be great, thanks!