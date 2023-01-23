Including bundle.min.js inside an html app

So I’m running into an issue while including a
bundle.min.js inside an HTML app which has its own components and for each component, there’s a separate HTML, JS, and CSS files. JS file is where. The bundle was generated from a react app just so let you know.
The bundle works fine in a scenario where I just have a html file and js file in the same folder inside the htdocs folder of my XAMPP server. The html file and the JS file inclusion is shown below.
<html xmlns:th="[http://www.thymeleaf.org](http://www.thymeleaf.org/)">
<head lang="en">
<meta charset="UTF-8"/>
<title>Bundle Test</title></head>
<body><div id="bundleDisplay"></div>
<script src="bundle.min.js"></script></body>
</html>
Since similar setup as above is not working on my complex html setup of the project, I’m wondering if there is any other way to include the
bundle.min.js inside HTML code? The last resort is to use iframe and put my app in the html where I want it to be but I’m trying to avoid this approach as it will require me to have the app deployed somewhere.