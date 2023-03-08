Includes front-end JavaScript libraries with known security vulnerabilities 12 vulnerabilities detected

I have recently audit my website and 12 vulnerabilities were detected, many of which are related to front-end JavaScript libraries with known security vulnerabilities. As we work to address these vulnerabilities, we would like to seek input from the community on the following question:

What steps can I take to mitigate the risks associated with front-end JavaScript libraries with known security vulnerabilities on our PHP website? Are there any best practices or tools that can help us detect and prevent such vulnerabilities in the future? We welcome any insights or recommendations from developers who have experience with securing PHP websites that utilize front-end JavaScript libraries.