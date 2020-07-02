Hi folks,
i am working on a custom php script for a client. the script works fine. but client want it to be part of his wp website. therefore my custom php script should include header and footer of the existing wp site. i am not yet in to wp development. therefore please help me to include wp header and footer in to my custom php script.
The script model is look like this -
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,initial-scale=1">
<title>Registration Form - Submit</title>
<meta name="description" content="">
<meta name="keywords" content="">
<script src="js/jquery-3.3.1.min.js"></script>
<script src="js/jquery-ui.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="css/jquery-ui.css">
<script src="js/bootstrap.min.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="css/bootstrap.min.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://stackpath.bootstrapcdn.com/font-awesome/4.7.0/css/font-awesome.min.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="//fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Open+Sans" />
<link rel="stylesheet" href="css/style.css">
</head>
<body>
<div class="container-fluid">
<div class="row">
<?php
echo "hello world";
?>
</div>
</div>
<script>
$("p").click(function(){
alert("The paragraph was clicked.");
});
</script>
</body>
</html>