Hello,

I created @vue/cli 4.0.5 app with scss option and found empty file

src/components/scss/main.scss

I added some style definitions to it and expeted they would be applied on my pages.

Which steps have I to apply my style definitions on my pages?

I did not find any main.css in my project, as I expected to attach it in src/App.vue file like:

<style> @import './assets/styles/yourstyles.css'; </style>

Which is valid way ?