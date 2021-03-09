In-Development Indie MMORPGs

Development. It seems many MMORPGs (Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Games) have been stuck in the infinite loop of development for years. With a few western titles finally releasing in the last few years (Albion Online, Elite: Dangerous (arguably not even a MMO), Boundless, Legends of Aria…). Those are all indie projects, and I guess it’s indie projects that will save the genre in the west, since there are near to zero mega projects in the US/Europe (beside Amazon’s New World). So putting my hopes in independent studios, I’ve made this list with the 14 most popular indie MMOs in development.

Dual Universe [Beta]

Setting: Science-Fiction || Focus: PvP || Budget: ~$25M* || Engine: Unigine 2

Single shard persistent universe shared by all the players

Voxel-based universe: player-made cities, stations and warships

Space warfare: pirate ships, coordinated attacks, skirmishes

Player-controlled global economy: mine, craft, build, optimize, barter and trade

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c6fmPSomoIw&ab_channel=NathanHardy

Crowfall [Beta]

Setting: Medieval Fantasy || Focus: PvP || Budget: $38M || Engine: Unity 5

Spiritual successor to Shadowbane

Player-created worlds with parcels of terrain and pre-fab building pieces

GvG/RvR campaigns that guilds or factions can win

Deep crafting system inspired by Star Wars: Galaxies

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zBtQV5eM5e8&t=54s&ab_channel=TheBloodyPoint

Camelot Unchained [Beta]

Setting: Medieval Fantasy || Focus: RvR || Budget: ~$27M* || Engine: Unchained

Spiritual successor to Dark Age of Camelot

Large-scale RvR battles and sieges with more than a thousand players

Open world with islands that players can move to strategically reshape the world

Block-by-block construction with server-side stability and destruction

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TdK_gUSW9iA&ab_channel=CityStateGames

Gloria Victis [Beta]

Setting: Medieval Low-Fantasy || Focus: PvP || Budget: ~$4M* || Engine: Unity 5

Skill-based combat mechanics à la Mount and Blade

Class-less system with diversified equipment

Open world with housing, territory control and sieges

Complex crafting system: leatherworking, armorsmithing, weapon forging

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n5viy3SYIlE&ab_channel=GloriaVictisMMO

Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen [Pre-Alpha]

Setting: Medieval Fantasy || Focus: PvE || Budget: $? || Engine: Unity 5

Spiritual successor to EverQuest

Deeply social: dungeons require teamwork and group strategy

Fun climbing system

Perception system: the world reveals its secrets through the environment

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tIqZEMCC5nA&ab_channel=Pantheon%3ARiseoftheFallen

Ashes of Creation [Alpha]

Setting: Medieval Fantasy || Focus: PvP/PvE || Budget: ~$30M* || Engine: Unreal 4

Nodes system: player participation influences the type of content in the surrounding areas

Open world housing: players have the ability to survey and develop land anywhere in the world

Castle sieges with hundreds of players with many moving parts

Harsh, unforgiving and stunning environment

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V_hsJPB8y7k&ab_channel=AshesofCreation

Wild Terra 2 [Beta]

Setting: Medieval Fantasy || Focus: PvE/PvP || Budget: $? || Engine: Unity 5

Immersion and adventure: a world full of interconnected little things

Every season a new continent will be available, with a variety of biomes and inhabitants, conditions, rules and rewards

Various roles: blacksmith, fisherman, doctor, alchemist, sailor, weaver, merchant, farmer, carpenter, cartographer or hunter

Raids and sieges: players join groups and clans to siege medieval castles, raid large bosses and adventure in dungeons

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Lq7YiBqQWQ&ab_channel=XuluGames

Profane [Alpha]

Setting: Medieval Fantasy || Focus: PvP || Budget: $? || Engine: Unity 5

Territory conquest: guilds can leave their mark on the game’s history by conquering mines and castles

Players can build small towns and great cities in the open world

No class or level: combat style is determined by what players exercise the most

Open PvP and full loot: karma system with restrictions to access cities if the player is a criminal

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7uxqavAgBGM&ab_channel=TheGamePiece

AdventureQuest 3D [Beta]

Setting: Medieval Fantasy || Focus: PvE/PvP || Budget: $? || Engine: Unity 5

Cross platform: can be played on PC and mobile

Ever expanding world: exploration of the lively land with new exciting environments

Randomly generated dungeons that are unique and offer a new experience every time

Random events: dragons could swoop down, the undead may rise, or there could be an Easter egg hunt

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BoayorEQl2w&ab_channel=GOLDRAVEN

Star Citizen [Alpha]

Setting: Science-Fiction || Focus: PvP || Budget: $348M || Engine: Lumberyard

Spiritual successor to Freelancer

Procedurally generated and handcrafted stunning worlds

Open world PvP with high speed dog fights with multi-crew ships or intense FPS warfare

Exploration: hidden outpost, abandoned ships and beautiful sunsets

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f3atf-YLyCY&ab_channel=RamenStyle

Foxhole [Beta]

Setting: WW1/WW2 || Focus: RvR || Budget: $? || Engine: Unreal 4

Single shard with hundreds of players: wars that last several weeks and reset after each war

Players are what they carry or drive: player progression is purely horizontal as characters have no stats

Three main roles: soldier, logistics, builder, and many sub-roles: medics, drivers, gunners, artillery, partisan, etc.

Deep logistics and building mechanics: transportation, factories, scrapping, trenches, bridges, defenses (AI), bunker bases

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rjZaFamcjfw&ab_channel=ISawABear

Corepunk [Alpha]

Setting: Cyberpunk || Focus: PvE/PvP || Budget: $? || Unity 5

Seamless open world with top-down view and fog of war

Explore the world, participate in trading, complete dungeons, or engage in PvP battles

Day / night cycles as well as weather conditions

Flexible character customization with a wide variety of builds

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1_RPcB-9rE8&ab_channel=IGN

Mortal Online 2 [Beta]

Setting: Medieval Fantasy || Focus: PvP || Budget: $? || Engine: Unreal 4

Open and realistic sandbox world

True, real-time combat where outcomes are decided by skill rather than levels or gear

Legendary crafters trading across the globe, famous warriors studying the art of combat

Individual reputation: people will recognize you by the impact you’ve made on the world

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gBuZnvBWSgE&ab_channel=TheInnkeeper

Rise Online [Alpha]

Setting: Medieval Fantasy || Focus PvP/PvE || Budget: $? || Engine: Unreal 4

Spiritual successor to Knight Online

Full PvP-based maps and events

PvE content like missions, creatures and bosses that take several groups to defeat

An endless war between two kingdoms

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-WABcBlFDQQ&ab_channel=RİSEGAME

Cross post. *Personal estimate, may be inaccurate

Feel free to suggest improvements to this post!