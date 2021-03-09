In-Development Indie MMORPGs

Development. It seems many MMORPGs (Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Games) have been stuck in the infinite loop of development for years. With a few western titles finally releasing in the last few years (Albion Online, Elite: Dangerous (arguably not even a MMO), Boundless, Legends of Aria…). Those are all indie projects, and I guess it’s indie projects that will save the genre in the west, since there are near to zero mega projects in the US/Europe (beside Amazon’s New World). So putting my hopes in independent studios, I’ve made this list with the 14 most popular indie MMOs in development.
Dual Universe [Beta]
Setting: Science-Fiction || Focus: PvP || Budget: ~$25M* || Engine: Unigine 2
- Single shard persistent universe shared by all the players
- Voxel-based universe: player-made cities, stations and warships
- Space warfare: pirate ships, coordinated attacks, skirmishes
- Player-controlled global economy: mine, craft, build, optimize, barter and trade
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c6fmPSomoIw&ab_channel=NathanHardy
Crowfall [Beta]
Setting: Medieval Fantasy || Focus: PvP || Budget: $38M || Engine: Unity 5
- Spiritual successor to Shadowbane
- Player-created worlds with parcels of terrain and pre-fab building pieces
- GvG/RvR campaigns that guilds or factions can win
- Deep crafting system inspired by Star Wars: Galaxies
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zBtQV5eM5e8&t=54s&ab_channel=TheBloodyPoint
Camelot Unchained [Beta]
Setting: Medieval Fantasy || Focus: RvR || Budget: ~$27M* || Engine: Unchained
- Spiritual successor to Dark Age of Camelot
- Large-scale RvR battles and sieges with more than a thousand players
- Open world with islands that players can move to strategically reshape the world
- Block-by-block construction with server-side stability and destruction
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TdK_gUSW9iA&ab_channel=CityStateGames
Gloria Victis [Beta]
Setting: Medieval Low-Fantasy || Focus: PvP || Budget: ~$4M* || Engine: Unity 5
- Skill-based combat mechanics à la Mount and Blade
- Class-less system with diversified equipment
- Open world with housing, territory control and sieges
- Complex crafting system: leatherworking, armorsmithing, weapon forging
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n5viy3SYIlE&ab_channel=GloriaVictisMMO
Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen [Pre-Alpha]
Setting: Medieval Fantasy || Focus: PvE || Budget: $? || Engine: Unity 5
- Spiritual successor to EverQuest
- Deeply social: dungeons require teamwork and group strategy
- Fun climbing system
- Perception system: the world reveals its secrets through the environment
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tIqZEMCC5nA&ab_channel=Pantheon%3ARiseoftheFallen
Ashes of Creation [Alpha]
Setting: Medieval Fantasy || Focus: PvP/PvE || Budget: ~$30M* || Engine: Unreal 4
- Nodes system: player participation influences the type of content in the surrounding areas
- Open world housing: players have the ability to survey and develop land anywhere in the world
- Castle sieges with hundreds of players with many moving parts
- Harsh, unforgiving and stunning environment
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V_hsJPB8y7k&ab_channel=AshesofCreation
Wild Terra 2 [Beta]
Setting: Medieval Fantasy || Focus: PvE/PvP || Budget: $? || Engine: Unity 5
- Immersion and adventure: a world full of interconnected little things
- Every season a new continent will be available, with a variety of biomes and inhabitants, conditions, rules and rewards
- Various roles: blacksmith, fisherman, doctor, alchemist, sailor, weaver, merchant, farmer, carpenter, cartographer or hunter
- Raids and sieges: players join groups and clans to siege medieval castles, raid large bosses and adventure in dungeons
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Lq7YiBqQWQ&ab_channel=XuluGames
Profane [Alpha]
Setting: Medieval Fantasy || Focus: PvP || Budget: $? || Engine: Unity 5
- Territory conquest: guilds can leave their mark on the game’s history by conquering mines and castles
- Players can build small towns and great cities in the open world
- No class or level: combat style is determined by what players exercise the most
- Open PvP and full loot: karma system with restrictions to access cities if the player is a criminal
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7uxqavAgBGM&ab_channel=TheGamePiece
AdventureQuest 3D [Beta]
Setting: Medieval Fantasy || Focus: PvE/PvP || Budget: $? || Engine: Unity 5
- Cross platform: can be played on PC and mobile
- Ever expanding world: exploration of the lively land with new exciting environments
- Randomly generated dungeons that are unique and offer a new experience every time
- Random events: dragons could swoop down, the undead may rise, or there could be an Easter egg hunt
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BoayorEQl2w&ab_channel=GOLDRAVEN
Star Citizen [Alpha]
Setting: Science-Fiction || Focus: PvP || Budget: $348M || Engine: Lumberyard
- Spiritual successor to Freelancer
- Procedurally generated and handcrafted stunning worlds
- Open world PvP with high speed dog fights with multi-crew ships or intense FPS warfare
- Exploration: hidden outpost, abandoned ships and beautiful sunsets
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f3atf-YLyCY&ab_channel=RamenStyle
Foxhole [Beta]
Setting: WW1/WW2 || Focus: RvR || Budget: $? || Engine: Unreal 4
- Single shard with hundreds of players: wars that last several weeks and reset after each war
- Players are what they carry or drive: player progression is purely horizontal as characters have no stats
- Three main roles: soldier, logistics, builder, and many sub-roles: medics, drivers, gunners, artillery, partisan, etc.
- Deep logistics and building mechanics: transportation, factories, scrapping, trenches, bridges, defenses (AI), bunker bases
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rjZaFamcjfw&ab_channel=ISawABear
Corepunk [Alpha]
Setting: Cyberpunk || Focus: PvE/PvP || Budget: $? || Unity 5
- Seamless open world with top-down view and fog of war
- Explore the world, participate in trading, complete dungeons, or engage in PvP battles
- Day / night cycles as well as weather conditions
- Flexible character customization with a wide variety of builds
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1_RPcB-9rE8&ab_channel=IGN
Mortal Online 2 [Beta]
Setting: Medieval Fantasy || Focus: PvP || Budget: $? || Engine: Unreal 4
- Open and realistic sandbox world
- True, real-time combat where outcomes are decided by skill rather than levels or gear
- Legendary crafters trading across the globe, famous warriors studying the art of combat
- Individual reputation: people will recognize you by the impact you’ve made on the world
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gBuZnvBWSgE&ab_channel=TheInnkeeper
Rise Online [Alpha]
Setting: Medieval Fantasy || Focus PvP/PvE || Budget: $? || Engine: Unreal 4
- Spiritual successor to Knight Online
- Full PvP-based maps and events
- PvE content like missions, creatures and bosses that take several groups to defeat
- An endless war between two kingdoms
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-WABcBlFDQQ&ab_channel=RİSEGAME
Cross post. *Personal estimate, may be inaccurate
Feel free to suggest improvements to this post!