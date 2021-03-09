In-Development Indie MMORPGs

Community
#1

Development. It seems many MMORPGs (Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Games) have been stuck in the infinite loop of development for years. With a few western titles finally releasing in the last few years (Albion Online, Elite: Dangerous (arguably not even a MMO), Boundless, Legends of Aria…). Those are all indie projects, and I guess it’s indie projects that will save the genre in the west, since there are near to zero mega projects in the US/Europe (beside Amazon’s New World). So putting my hopes in independent studios, I’ve made this list with the 14 most popular indie MMOs in development.

Dual Universe [Beta]
Setting: Science-Fiction || Focus: PvP || Budget: ~$25M* || Engine: Unigine 2

  • Single shard persistent universe shared by all the players
  • Voxel-based universe: player-made cities, stations and warships
  • Space warfare: pirate ships, coordinated attacks, skirmishes
  • Player-controlled global economy: mine, craft, build, optimize, barter and trade
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c6fmPSomoIw&ab_channel=NathanHardy

Crowfall [Beta]
Setting: Medieval Fantasy || Focus: PvP || Budget: $38M || Engine: Unity 5

Camelot Unchained [Beta]
Setting: Medieval Fantasy || Focus: RvR || Budget: ~$27M* || Engine: Unchained

Gloria Victis [Beta]
Setting: Medieval Low-Fantasy || Focus: PvP || Budget: ~$4M* || Engine: Unity 5

Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen [Pre-Alpha]
Setting: Medieval Fantasy || Focus: PvE || Budget: $? || Engine: Unity 5

Ashes of Creation [Alpha]
Setting: Medieval Fantasy || Focus: PvP/PvE || Budget: ~$30M* || Engine: Unreal 4

  • Nodes system: player participation influences the type of content in the surrounding areas
  • Open world housing: players have the ability to survey and develop land anywhere in the world
  • Castle sieges with hundreds of players with many moving parts
  • Harsh, unforgiving and stunning environment
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V_hsJPB8y7k&ab_channel=AshesofCreation

Wild Terra 2 [Beta]
Setting: Medieval Fantasy || Focus: PvE/PvP || Budget: $? || Engine: Unity 5

  • Immersion and adventure: a world full of interconnected little things
  • Every season a new continent will be available, with a variety of biomes and inhabitants, conditions, rules and rewards
  • Various roles: blacksmith, fisherman, doctor, alchemist, sailor, weaver, merchant, farmer, carpenter, cartographer or hunter
  • Raids and sieges: players join groups and clans to siege medieval castles, raid large bosses and adventure in dungeons
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Lq7YiBqQWQ&ab_channel=XuluGames

Profane [Alpha]
Setting: Medieval Fantasy || Focus: PvP || Budget: $? || Engine: Unity 5

  • Territory conquest: guilds can leave their mark on the game’s history by conquering mines and castles
  • Players can build small towns and great cities in the open world
  • No class or level: combat style is determined by what players exercise the most
  • Open PvP and full loot: karma system with restrictions to access cities if the player is a criminal
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7uxqavAgBGM&ab_channel=TheGamePiece

AdventureQuest 3D [Beta]
Setting: Medieval Fantasy || Focus: PvE/PvP || Budget: $? || Engine: Unity 5

  • Cross platform: can be played on PC and mobile
  • Ever expanding world: exploration of the lively land with new exciting environments
  • Randomly generated dungeons that are unique and offer a new experience every time
  • Random events: dragons could swoop down, the undead may rise, or there could be an Easter egg hunt
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BoayorEQl2w&ab_channel=GOLDRAVEN

Star Citizen [Alpha]
Setting: Science-Fiction || Focus: PvP || Budget: $348M || Engine: Lumberyard

Foxhole [Beta]
Setting: WW1/WW2 || Focus: RvR || Budget: $? || Engine: Unreal 4

  • Single shard with hundreds of players: wars that last several weeks and reset after each war
  • Players are what they carry or drive: player progression is purely horizontal as characters have no stats
  • Three main roles: soldier, logistics, builder, and many sub-roles: medics, drivers, gunners, artillery, partisan, etc.
  • Deep logistics and building mechanics: transportation, factories, scrapping, trenches, bridges, defenses (AI), bunker bases
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rjZaFamcjfw&ab_channel=ISawABear

Corepunk [Alpha]
Setting: Cyberpunk || Focus: PvE/PvP || Budget: $? || Unity 5

  • Seamless open world with top-down view and fog of war
  • Explore the world, participate in trading, complete dungeons, or engage in PvP battles
  • Day / night cycles as well as weather conditions
  • Flexible character customization with a wide variety of builds
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1_RPcB-9rE8&ab_channel=IGN

Mortal Online 2 [Beta]
Setting: Medieval Fantasy || Focus: PvP || Budget: $? || Engine: Unreal 4

  • Open and realistic sandbox world
  • True, real-time combat where outcomes are decided by skill rather than levels or gear
  • Legendary crafters trading across the globe, famous warriors studying the art of combat
  • Individual reputation: people will recognize you by the impact you’ve made on the world
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gBuZnvBWSgE&ab_channel=TheInnkeeper

Rise Online [Alpha]
Setting: Medieval Fantasy || Focus PvP/PvE || Budget: $? || Engine: Unreal 4

Cross post. *Personal estimate, may be inaccurate
Feel free to suggest improvements to this post!

#2