would not retrieve the data. posting has no problems. Cannot find my bug
In Build a Simple Beginner App with Node, Bootstrap & MongoDB
That’s too bad you cant find your bug. I guarantee not a single person on this planet can help you find it either with a post like that.
If you are actually looking for help and not just venting your frustration I suggest you read this page before you post again.
http://www.catb.org/~esr/faqs/smart-questions.html
Hi,
As benamen says, you’ll need to give us more to go than “Cannot find my bug”.
That said, I presume you’re talking about this tutorial.
Did you try cloning the code from GitHub and running that? The repo contains a
package-lock.json file, so that will exclude any kind of version mismatch.
Also, pls be aware that the article is old, but will be updated in the new year as part of an update to our Node hub.