Improving manageCover code

That return where show was added to it, is supposed to be at the bottom of the manageCover code.
Right below this?
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".thePlay"
},
No, that’s the manageCover init. I said at the bottom of the manageCover code which is the set of functions defined at the top.
Set like this?
const manageCover = (function makeManageCover() {
const config = {
afterCoverClick() {
return {
init,
show
};
Hell no.
This:
function init(selectors, afterCoverClick) {
config.containers = document.querySelectorAll(selectors.container);
const playButtons = document.querySelectorAll(selectors.playButton);
config.afterCoverClick = afterCoverClick || config.afterCoverClick;
addClickToButtons(playButtons);
}
return {
init,
show
};
}());
/me deletes his large post.
Yes.
How come no video is showing?
https://jsfiddle.net/pogb0zdf/
no errors in jsfiddle. curtain opens, no video shows.
Last working version:
https://jsfiddle.net/9fdLxj1z/
In the coverClickHandler function you haven’t yet told it to run the afterCoverClick code. You seem to have ignored that from post #61
Are you getting tired? I’m noticing that you are making several silly mistakes now.
I’m fine.
I added that in,
cover is not defined"
https://jsfiddle.net/pogb0zdf/1/
const manageCover = (function makeManageCover() {
const config = {
afterCoverClick() {
return;
}
};
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
function hide(el) {
el.classList.add("hide");
}
function hideAll(elements) {
elements.forEach(hide);
}
function showCovers(playButton) {
const cover = playButton.parentElement;
cover.classList.add("active");
show(cover);
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
hideAll(config.containers);
showCovers(evt.currentTarget);
config.afterCoverClick(cover);
}
That too is simple to deal with by assigning evt.currentTarget to a cover variable.
From this:
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
hideAll(config.containers);
showCovers(evt.currentTarget);
config.afterCoverClick(cover);
}
to this?
function coverClickHandler(cover) {
hideAll(config.containers);
showCovers(cover.currentTarget);
config.afterCoverClick(cover);
}
Oh my god. I’m going to have to show you how to do this too?
This:
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.target;
hideAll(config.containers);
showCovers(evt.currentTarget);
config.afterCoverClick(cover);
}
https://jsfiddle.net/ey8pL3h7/
Cannot read property ‘classList’ of null
Yes that works, but it’s not good.
I would move the const down below hideAll. That way hideAll is not splitting apart the code that uses cover.
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
hideAll(config.containers);
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
showCovers(evt.currentTarget);
config.afterCoverClick(cover);
}
And then showCovers can be improved by using that cover variable too.
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
hideAll(config.containers);
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
showCovers(cover);
config.afterCoverClick(cover);
}
https://jsfiddle.net/ey8pL3h7/1/
: initPlayer is not defined"
Last working version:
https://jsfiddle.net/9fdLxj1z/
I’ll take a look and see what has happened to the code.
This issue looks to be an oversight on my part due to all of the other trouble that’s been happening.
The initPlayer function needs to be made public, so that it can be accessed from outside of the loadPlayer function.
That’s done in the usual way by using the module structure:
const loadPlayer = function makeLoadPlayer(config) {
...
return {
init: initPlayer
};
}());
Then you can use
loadPlayer.init(wrapper, config) instead of initPlayer
The end tags:
},
function afterCoverClick(cover) {
const wrapper = cover.nextElementSibling;
manageCover.show(wrapper);
loadPlayer.init(wrapper, config)
}
)
return {
init: initPlayer
};
}());
Unexpected token ‘)’"
The closing parenthesis above the return statement looks to be unexpected.