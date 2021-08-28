Improving manageCover code

What? No!
That’s already being done in the manageCover code.
What did you mean by this?
The coverClickHandler code just shortly above it can now go in the afterCoverClick function.
Is something supposed to go in here?
function afterCoverClick(cover) {
}
);
Last working version:
https://jsfiddle.net/9fdLxj1z/
I might have to slow things down so that you can understand it.
The whole purpose is to remove this code from loadPlayer
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const wrapper = evt.currentTarget.nextElementSibling;
show(wrapper);
initPlayer(wrapper, config);
}
const cover = document.querySelector(config.target);
delete config.target;
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
The bottom part of the code is no longer needed because the manageCover code is running the afterCoverClick function.
The upper part of the code with coverClickHandler is no longer needed either, because it gets moved into the manageCover init code.
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".thePlay"
},
function afterCoverClick(cover) {
const wrapper = cover.nextElementSibling;
show(wrapper);
initPlayer(wrapper, config);
}
);
Lastly, the show(wrapper) can be got working by making the show function in manageCover a public method.
return {
init,
show
};
...
function afterCoverClick(cover) {
const wrapper = cover.nextElementSibling;
manageCover.show(wrapper);
initPlayer(wrapper, config);
}
I got up this far:
https://jsfiddle.net/1xhz0vdk/1/
});
}
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".thePlay"
},
function afterCoverClick(cover) {
const wrapper = cover.nextElementSibling;
manageCover.show(wrapper);
initPlayer(wrapper, config);
}
);
return {
init,
show
};
That return where show was added to it, is supposed to be at the bottom of the manageCover code.
Right below this?
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".thePlay"
},
No, that’s the manageCover init. I said at the bottom of the manageCover code which is the set of functions defined at the top.
Set like this?
const manageCover = (function makeManageCover() {
const config = {
afterCoverClick() {
return {
init,
show
};
Hell no.
This:
function init(selectors, afterCoverClick) {
config.containers = document.querySelectorAll(selectors.container);
const playButtons = document.querySelectorAll(selectors.playButton);
config.afterCoverClick = afterCoverClick || config.afterCoverClick;
addClickToButtons(playButtons);
}
return {
init,
show
};
}());
/me deletes his large post.
Yes.
How come no video is showing?
https://jsfiddle.net/pogb0zdf/
no errors in jsfiddle. curtain opens, no video shows.
Last working version:
https://jsfiddle.net/9fdLxj1z/
In the coverClickHandler function you haven’t yet told it to run the afterCoverClick code. You seem to have ignored that from post #61
Are you getting tired? I’m noticing that you are making several silly mistakes now.
I’m fine.
I added that in,
cover is not defined"
https://jsfiddle.net/pogb0zdf/1/
const manageCover = (function makeManageCover() {
const config = {
afterCoverClick() {
return;
}
};
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
function hide(el) {
el.classList.add("hide");
}
function hideAll(elements) {
elements.forEach(hide);
}
function showCovers(playButton) {
const cover = playButton.parentElement;
cover.classList.add("active");
show(cover);
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
hideAll(config.containers);
showCovers(evt.currentTarget);
config.afterCoverClick(cover);
}
That too is simple to deal with by assigning evt.currentTarget to a cover variable.
From this:
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
hideAll(config.containers);
showCovers(evt.currentTarget);
config.afterCoverClick(cover);
}
to this?
function coverClickHandler(cover) {
hideAll(config.containers);
showCovers(cover.currentTarget);
config.afterCoverClick(cover);
}
Oh my god. I’m going to have to show you how to do this too?
This:
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.target;
hideAll(config.containers);
showCovers(evt.currentTarget);
config.afterCoverClick(cover);
}
https://jsfiddle.net/ey8pL3h7/
Cannot read property ‘classList’ of null
Yes that works, but it’s not good.
I would move the const down below hideAll. That way hideAll is not splitting apart the code that uses cover.
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
hideAll(config.containers);
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
showCovers(evt.currentTarget);
config.afterCoverClick(cover);
}
And then showCovers can be improved by using that cover variable too.
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
hideAll(config.containers);
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
showCovers(cover);
config.afterCoverClick(cover);
}
https://jsfiddle.net/ey8pL3h7/1/
: initPlayer is not defined"
Last working version:
https://jsfiddle.net/9fdLxj1z/