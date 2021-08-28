Improving manageCover code

I might have to slow things down so that you can understand it.

The whole purpose is to remove this code from loadPlayer

function coverClickHandler(evt) { const wrapper = evt.currentTarget.nextElementSibling; show(wrapper); initPlayer(wrapper, config); } const cover = document.querySelector(config.target); delete config.target; cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);

The bottom part of the code is no longer needed because the manageCover code is running the afterCoverClick function.

The upper part of the code with coverClickHandler is no longer needed either, because it gets moved into the manageCover init code.

manageCover.init({ container: ".container", playButton: ".thePlay" }, function afterCoverClick(cover) { const wrapper = cover.nextElementSibling; show(wrapper); initPlayer(wrapper, config); } );

Lastly, the show(wrapper) can be got working by making the show function in manageCover a public method.