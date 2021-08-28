Improving manageCover code

All fixed
https://jsfiddle.net/ow9p40L8/3/
All fixed
A further improvement is in regard to the separate cover code near the end of the code.
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const wrapper = evt.currentTarget.nextElementSibling;
show(wrapper);
initPlayer(wrapper, config);
}
That shouldn’t be separate from the other cover code. The manageCover code can be updated so when you use manageCover.init(…), that other stuff can be included too.
What order should these be in?
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const wrapper = evt.currentTarget.nextElementSibling;
hideAll(config.containers);
showCovers(evt.currentTarget);
show(wrapper);
initPlayer(wrapper, config);
}
No that’s quite the wrong thing to do. The manageCover code should have absolutely no knowledge of other things like initPlayer and wrapper. It’s through manageCover.init(…) that we can introduce those things instead.
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const wrapper = evt.currentTarget.nextElementSibling;
show(wrapper);
initPlayer(wrapper, config);
}
What do I do about this one?
The stuff inside it?
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
hideAll(config.containers);
showCovers(evt.currentTarget);
}
This?
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const wrapper = evt.currentTarget.nextElementSibling;
show(wrapper);
initPlayer(wrapper, config);
}
function addClickToButtons(playButtons) {
playButtons.forEach(function addEventHandler(playButton) {
playButton.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
});
}
function init(selectors) {
config.containers = document.querySelectorAll(selectors.container);
const playButtons = document.querySelectorAll(selectors.playButton);
addClickToButtons(playButtons);
}
return {
init
};
}());
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".thePlay"
});
Am I adding to this?
https://jsfiddle.net/1sn35t9u/
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".thePlay"
});
How do I add:
hideAll(config.containers);
showCovers(evt.currentTarget);
To:
manageCover.init({
If that is what I am supposed to be doing.
It looks like you are stomping around destroying all of the good work.
I’ll start from the last working version here:
https://jsfiddle.net/ow9p40L8/3/
This:
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const wrapper = evt.currentTarget.nextElementSibling;
show(wrapper);
initPlayer(wrapper, config);
}
Replaces
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
hideAll(config.containers);
showCovers(evt.currentTarget);
}
From there, what we are wanting is for the manageCover click handler to also run other code.
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
hideAll(config.containers);
showCovers(evt.currentTarget);
config.afterCoverClick(cover);
}
Right now passing cover to afterCoverClick is useful, but it’s entirely possible to upgrade that to passing the event object instead. It’s usually best though to hold off on doing that until it’s needed.
The config is where we can put that afterCoverClick function, which starts off defined as being empty.
const config = {
afterCoverClick: function () {
return;
}
};
That function can also be defined using what are called method properties:
const config = {
afterCoverClick() {
return;
}
};
We can then use the init function to replace that empty afterCoverClick method with one that’s given to the init function.
function init(selectors, afterCoverClick) {
config.containers = document.querySelectorAll(selectors.container);
const playButtons = document.querySelectorAll(selectors.playButton);
config.afterCoverClick = afterCoverClick || config.afterCoverClick;
addClickToButtons(playButtons);
}
Using
afterCoverClick || config.afterCoverClick means that if there’s no function provided, it will remain with the default one defined in the config area.
The manageCover init can now be moved down to the bottom of the code:
...
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".thePlay"
});
and have the afterCoverClick method added to it.
...
manageCover.init(
{
container: ".container",
playButton: ".thePlay"
},
function afterCoverClick(cover) {
// ...
}
);
It is in that afterCoverClick method that additional things can be put, such as the wrapper and initPlayer.
What has to be fixed?
How is that fixed?
manageCover.init(
{
container: ".container",
playButton: ".thePlay"
},
afterCoverClick(cover) {
// ...
}
);
Oh yes my bad. That’s not in an object so it’s just a normal function there.
manageCover.init(
{
container: ".container",
playButton: ".thePlay"
},
function afterCoverClick(cover) {
// ...
}
);
All fixed here:
https://jsfiddle.net/86mLk1pf/
Now move that manageCover.init code down to the bottom of the code, so that the afterCoverClick function can reference other things above it, such as initPlayer.
Like this:
https://jsfiddle.net/9fdLxj1z/
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
loadPlayer({
height: 207,
start: 4,
target: ".playa",
width: 277
});
loadPlayer({
height: 207,
target: ".playb",
width: 277
});
}
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".thePlay"
},
function afterCoverClick(cover) {}
);
Yes. The coverClickHandler code just shortly above it can now go in the afterCoverClick function.
What was referred to as evt.currentTarget is now available as the cover.
Like this?
https://jsfiddle.net/9fdLxj1z/1/
Code stopped working when I did that.
function afterCoverClick(cover) {
hideAll(config.containers);
showCovers(evt.currentTarget);
}
);
I added this at the top:
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const wrapper = evt.currentTarget.nextElementSibling;
show(wrapper);
initPlayer(wrapper, config);
}
What? No!
That’s already being done in the manageCover code.
What did you mean by this?
The coverClickHandler code just shortly above it can now go in the afterCoverClick function.
Is something supposed to go in here?
function afterCoverClick(cover) {
}
);
Last working version:
https://jsfiddle.net/9fdLxj1z/
I might have to slow things down so that you can understand it.
The whole purpose is to remove this code from loadPlayer
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const wrapper = evt.currentTarget.nextElementSibling;
show(wrapper);
initPlayer(wrapper, config);
}
const cover = document.querySelector(config.target);
delete config.target;
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
The bottom part of the code is no longer needed because the manageCover code is running the afterCoverClick function.
The upper part of the code with coverClickHandler is no longer needed where it was either because it gets moved into the manageCover init code.
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".thePlay"
},
function afterCoverClick(cover) {
const wrapper = cover.nextElementSibling;
show(wrapper);
initPlayer(wrapper, config);
}
);
Lastly, the show(wrapper) can be got working by making the show function in manageCover a public method.
return {
init,
show
};
...
function afterCoverClick(cover) {
const wrapper = cover.nextElementSibling;
manageCover.show(wrapper);
initPlayer(wrapper, config);
}
The first thing I do is this, right?
I’m left with this.
}
initPlayerDefaults(defaults);
}
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {