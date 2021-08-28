Improving manageCover code

From there, what we are wanting is for the manageCover click handler to also run other code.

function coverClickHandler(evt) { hideAll(config.containers); showCovers(evt.currentTarget); config.afterCoverClick(cover); }

Right now passing cover to afterCoverClick is useful, but it’s entirely possible to upgrade that to passing the event object instead. It’s usually best though to hold off on doing that until it’s needed.

The config is where we can put that afterCoverClick function, which starts off defined as being empty.

const config = { afterCoverClick: function () { return; } };

That function can also be defined using what are called method properties:

const config = { afterCoverClick() { return; } };

We can then use the init function to replace that empty afterCoverClick method with one that’s given to the init function.

function init(selectors, afterCoverClick) { config.containers = document.querySelectorAll(selectors.container); const playButtons = document.querySelectorAll(selectors.playButton); config.afterCoverClick = afterCoverClick || config.afterCoverClick; addClickToButtons(playButtons); }

Using afterCoverClick || config.afterCoverClick means that if there’s no function provided, it will remain with the default one defined in the config area.

The manageCover init can now be moved down to the bottom of the code:

... manageCover.init({ container: ".container", playButton: ".thePlay" });

and have the afterCoverClick method added to it.

... manageCover.init( { container: ".container", playButton: ".thePlay" }, function afterCoverClick(cover) { // ... } );

It is in that afterCoverClick method that additional things can be put, such as the wrapper and initPlayer.