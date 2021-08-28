Improving manageCover code

Here is the problem function with its magic value.

function hideContainers() { const allContainers = document.querySelectorAll(".container"); allContainers.forEach(hide); }

We can use the function parameter to move the problem elsewhere, out of this function.

function hideContainers(containers) { allContainers.forEach(hide); } ... function coverClickHandler(evt) { const containers = document.querySelectorAll(".container"); hideContainers(containers); showCovers(evt.currentTarget); }

That hideContainers function now doesn’t need to be restricted to containers. It can become a more generic hideAll function instead.

function hideAll(elements) { elements.forEach(hide); } ... function coverClickHandler(evt) { const containers = document.querySelectorAll(".container"); hideAll(containers); ... }

We still have “.container” as a problem magic string in the coverClickHandler function.

There’s no good way for the coverClickHandler code to get “.container” from the event object, so that information should come from somewhere else.

This is where as add a config object at the top of the code. The magic string can sit up there temporarily for now.

const manageCover = (function makeManageCover() { const config = { containers: document.querySelectorAll(".container") } ... function coverClickHandler(evt) { hideAll(config.containers); showCovers(evt.currentTarget); }

That coverClickHandler code is much improved now.

That magic string is still in the code though up in the config section. Ideally we want to use the initialize code to specify the container selector, so lets move that magic string to the init code instead.

const manageCover = (function makeManageCover() { const config = {}; ... function init(playButtonSelector) { config.containers = document.querySelectorAll(".container"); const playButtons = document.querySelectorAll(playButtonSelector); addClickToButtons(playButtons); }

We can now use init with a selectors object, and get the strings from there.

function init(selectors) { config.containers = document.querySelectorAll(selectors.container); const playButtons = document.querySelectorAll(selectors.playButton); addClickToButtons(playButtons); } ... manageCover.init({ container: ".container", playButton: ".thePlay" });

That is how magic values are extracted from the code, so that they can be more beneficially and reliably defined in one place.