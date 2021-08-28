Improving manageCover code

To make the manageCover code available for innitializing later on, we need to assign it to a local variable.

const manageCover = (function makeManageCover() {

Right now that manageCover is undefined, so we return an object from the end of the function:

return { }; }());

And in that object we return anything that we want to make available. That effectively gives us a private/public separation where everything inside of the code is private, and whatever is returned from that object is public.

The addClickToButtons() function is what we want to happen when we start the code, so put that in the init function.

function init() { addClickToButtons(); }

We want to make that init function public so that we can initialize manageCover, so put init in the returned object.

return { init }; }());

There is now a clear separation between what the code does, and when it does it. We use manageCover.init() to get things going. Usually it’s at the end of the code when that is done, so that all of the functions are above, and then what happens with them is grouped together right at the end.