Improving manageCover code

Improvements like what, what else would need to be done?
Right now the code automatically runs and can’t be configured for different situations.
The code automatically running is a problem because that can’t be adjusted in any way without fiddling with the code. It’s important that defining what the mangeCover code does, can be separated from when it does it. That is achieved by using an init function so that outside of the manageCover code, you can run that init function to get things going.
That init function also helps with configuring for different situations. The selector “.thePlay” can be given when we initialize the manageCover code, and that selector can then be used to get all of the play buttons.
I can continue with improvements now, if not now it can wait for another time. And thank you for your help with this.
To make the manageCover code available for innitializing later on, we need to assign it to a local variable.
const manageCover = (function makeManageCover() {
Right now that manageCover is undefined, so we return an object from the end of the function:
return {
};
}());
And in that object we return anything that we want to make available. That effectively gives us a private/public separation where everything inside of the code is private, and whatever is returned from that object is public.
The addClickToButtons() function is what we want to happen when we start the code, so put that in the init function.
function init() {
addClickToButtons();
}
We want to make that init function public so that we can initialize manageCover, so put init in the returned object.
return {
init
};
}());
There is now a clear separation between what the code does, and when it does it. We use manageCover.init() to get things going. Usually it’s at the end of the code when that is done, so that all of the functions are above, and then what happens with them is grouped together right at the end.
manageCover.init();
That’s much better:
https://jsfiddle.net/64oqwy2h/1/
const manageCover = (function makeManageCover() {
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
function hide(el) {
el.classList.add("hide");
}
function hideContainers() {
const allContainers = document.querySelectorAll(".container");
allContainers.forEach(hide);
}
function showCovers(playButton) {
const cover = playButton.parentElement;
cover.classList.add("active");
show(cover);
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
hideContainers();
showCovers(evt.currentTarget);
}
function addClickToButtons() {
const allPlayButtons = document.querySelectorAll(".thePlay");
allPlayButtons.forEach(function addEventHandler(playButton) {
playButton.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
});
}
function init() {
addClickToButtons();
}
return {
init
};
}());
manageCover.init();
Now with the init function we can accept a playButton selector, and use that to get the play buttons.
function init(playButtonSelector) {
const playButtons = document.querySelectorAll(".thePlay");
addClickToButtons(playButtons);
}
That lets us initialize things with those play buttons.
manageCover.init(".thePlay");
The addClickToButtons function can now be adjusted to more properly work using those playButtons.
function addClickToButtons(playButtons) {
playButtons.forEach(function addEventHandler(playButton) {
playButton.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
});
}
The addClickToButtons function has now gone from being very specific, to more generic.
Code goes on a journey from more specific to generic as it improves to handle different situations,
Achieving that specific to generic improvement can be challenging, but is very rewarding.
This is being deleted?
function init() {
addClickToButtons();
}
Not deleted - replaced.
Like this?
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
hideContainers();
showCovers(evt.currentTarget);
}
function addClickToButtons(playButtons) {
playButtons.forEach(function addEventHandler(playButton) {
playButton.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
});
}
function init(playButtonSelector) {
const playButtons = document.querySelectorAll(".thePlay");
addClickToButtons(playButtons);
}
return {
init
};
}());
manageCover.init(".thePlay");
Other than some formatting to tidy it, it seems okay.
Did that here:
https://jsfiddle.net/tyeudzw7/3/
Have you heard about magic values, such as magic strings or magic numbers?
I don’t think so.
What do they do?
Magic values are a problem, they are an extremely specific thing and those cause problems.
What we did with “.thePlay” is how to fix the problem, by moving those magic values out.
There is only one other magic value in the manageCover code and that is “.container”. Shall we deal with that now?
Yes.
Here is the problem function with its magic value.
function hideContainers() {
const allContainers = document.querySelectorAll(".container");
allContainers.forEach(hide);
}
We can use the function parameter to move the problem elsewhere, out of this function.
function hideContainers(containers) {
allContainers.forEach(hide);
}
...
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const containers = document.querySelectorAll(".container");
hideContainers(containers);
showCovers(evt.currentTarget);
}
That hideContainers function now doesn’t need to be restricted to containers. It can become a more generic hideAll function instead.
function hideAll(elements) {
elements.forEach(hide);
}
...
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const containers = document.querySelectorAll(".container");
hideAll(containers);
...
}
We still have “.container” as a problem magic string in the coverClickHandler function.
There’s no good way for the coverClickHandler code to get “.container” from the event object, so that information should come from somewhere else.
This is where as add a config object at the top of the code. The magic string can sit up there temporarily for now.
const manageCover = (function makeManageCover() {
const config = {
containers: document.querySelectorAll(".container")
}
...
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
hideContainers(config.containers);
showCovers(evt.currentTarget);
}
That coverClickHandler code is much improved now.
That magic string is still in the code though up in the config section. Ideally we want to use the initialize code to specify the container selector, so lets move that magic string to the init code instead.
const manageCover = (function makeManageCover() {
const config = {};
...
function init(playButtonSelector) {
config.containers = document.querySelectorAll(".container");
const playButtons = document.querySelectorAll(playButtonSelector);
addClickToButtons(playButtons);
}
We can now use init with a selectors object, and get the strings from there.
function init(selectors) {
config.containers = document.querySelectorAll(selectors.container);
const playButtons = document.querySelectorAll(selectors.playButton);
addClickToButtons(playButtons);
}
...
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".thePlay"
});
That is how magic values are extracted from the code, so that they can be more beneficially and reliably defined in one place.
We moved the problem magic string
- out of its function to the event handler that called it
- out of the event handler up to a config variable
- out of the config to be defined in the init function
- out of the init function to be defined when intializing the code
Each part of the journey was easy to do, and results in even more improvement each time.
I am still working on getting it working.
What am I doing wrong?
https://jsfiddle.net/7kq93tjp/
The browser console says “
addClickToButtons is not defined”
It looks like you accidentally removed that whole function.