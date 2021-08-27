Improving manageCover code

Right now the code automatically runs and can’t be configured for different situations.

The code automatically running is a problem because that can’t be adjusted in any way without fiddling with the code. It’s important that defining what the mangeCover code does, can be separated from when it does it. That is achieved by using an init function so that outside of the manageCover code, you can run that init function to get things going.

That init function also helps with configuring for different situations. The selector “.thePlay” can be given when we initialize the manageCover code, and that selector can then be used to get all of the play buttons.