Improving manageCover code

Yes it can be better if the cover isn’t initialized until the iframe API is ready.
I was referring to the syntax in the post above.
You had this:
[ managePlayer.add(".playb", {
height: 207,
width: 277
});
}
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".thePlay"
});
Should be this:
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".thePlay"
});
]
Really?
That should be covering all of them, right?
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
]
The important information is that when manageCover.init is inside of onYouTubeIframeAPIReady, the covers can’t be clicked on until the youtube API is ready. That can help to prevent issues when they are clicked very early into loading the page.
That’s not an issue when there is a curtain that has to open.
I think that I have cleaned up a lot of issues in the code at https://jsitor.com/OX7GlFnem
It now uses managePlayer.init() to add autoplay to the defaults for each player.
managePlayer.init({
playerVars: {
autoplay: 1
}
});
There was a lot of other problems in rest of the code, but I think all the breaking stuff has been fixed.
What were the issues you fixed?
Many of them were to do with how the player options and player vars were interacted with across different parts of the code.
It is possible though to compare them. The jsfiddle is similar earlier code.
Before: https://jsfiddle.net/qvht2u1y/
After: https://jsitor.com/OX7GlFnem
Using https://www.diffchecker.com/diff you can get a visual comparison between the two sets of code.
How are these fixed?
- Undeclared ‘playerOptions’.
playerOptions = Object.assign(defaults.playerOptions, settings);
77: 432. Undeclared ‘playerOptions’.
players.push(new YT.Player(video, playerOptions));
82: 183. Unexpected ‘,’.
addPlayer,
It looks like there’s still some tidying up to do.
After a touch of JSLint it’s all nice and neat now at https://jsitor.com/OX7GlFnem
- Undeclared ‘playerOptions’.
playerOptions = Object.assign(defaults.playerOptions, settings);
77: 432. Undeclared ‘playerOptions’.
players.push(new YT.Player(video, playerOptions));
Yes, I fixed that.
Adding it to a single player was easy.
And this is no longer needed.
function addCoverHandler(coverSelector, handler) {
const cover = document.querySelector(coverSelector);
cover.addEventListener("click", handler);
}
Would you still put this all the way at the bottom?
https://jsfiddle.net/y10gosjp/
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".thePlay"
});
const manageCover = (function makeManageCover() {
const config = {};
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
function hide(el) {
el.classList.add("hide");
}
function hideAll(elements) {
elements.forEach(hide);
}
function showCovers(playButton) {
const cover = playButton.parentElement;
cover.classList.add("active");
show(cover);
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
hideAll(config.containers);
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
showCovers(cover);
}
function addClickToButtons(playButtons) {
playButtons.forEach(function addEventHandler(playButton) {
playButton.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
});
}
function init(selectors) {
config.containers = document.querySelectorAll(selectors.container);
const playButtons = document.querySelectorAll(selectors.playButton);
addClickToButtons(playButtons);
}
return {
init
};
}());
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".thePlay"
});
const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
"use strict";
let player = null;
const tag = document.createElement("script");
tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api";
const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];
firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag);
function shufflePlaylist(player) {
player.setShuffle(true);
player.playVideoAt(0);
player.stopVideo();
}
function onPlayerReady(event) {
player = event.target;
player.setVolume(100);
shufflePlaylist(player);
}
function addPlayer(video) {
const playlist = "0dgNc5S8cLI,mnfmQe8Mv1g,-Xgi_way56U,CHahce95B1g";
const config = {
height: 360,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
width: 640
};
config.playerVars = {
autoplay: 0,
cc_load_policy: 0,
controls: 1,
disablekb: 1,
fs: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3,
loop: 1,
playlist,
rel: 0
};
config.events = {
"onReady": onPlayerReady
};
player = new YT.Player(video, config);
}
function play() {
player.playVideo();
}
return {
addPlayer,
play
};
}());
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
const cover = document.querySelector(".playa");
const wrapper = cover.parentElement;
const frameContainer = wrapper.querySelector(".video");
videoPlayer.addPlayer(frameContainer);
}
(function iife() {
"use strict";
function coverClickHandler() {
videoPlayer.play();
}
const cover = document.querySelector(".playa");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());
Yes, that’s where it belongs.
You overided that code with the random code.
I’ll post it back here and you can check to make sure it is what you had before.
Everything looks good here?
https://jsfiddle.net/tbjwyLgs/
const manageCover = (function makeManageCover() {
const config = {};
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
function hide(el) {
el.classList.add("hide");
}
function hideAll(elements) {
elements.forEach(hide);
}
function showCovers(playButton) {
const cover = playButton.parentElement;
cover.classList.add("active");
show(cover);
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
hideAll(config.containers);
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
showCovers(cover);
}
function addClickToButtons(playButtons) {
playButtons.forEach(function addEventHandler(playButton) {
playButton.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
});
}
function addCoverHandler(coverSelector, handler) {
const cover = document.querySelector(coverSelector);
cover.addEventListener("click", handler);
}
function init(selectors) {
config.containers = document.querySelectorAll(selectors.container);
const playButtons = document.querySelectorAll(selectors.playButton);
addClickToButtons(playButtons);
}
return {
addCoverHandler,
init,
show
};
}());
const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
const players = [];
const tag = document.createElement("script");
tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/player_api";
const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];
firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag);
function onPlayerReady(event) {
const player = event.target;
player.setVolume(100);
}
function addPlayer(video, settings) {
const defaults = {
playerOptions: {
events: {
"onReady": onPlayerReady
},
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
videoId: video.dataset.id
}
};
const playerOptions = Object.assign(defaults.playerOptions, settings);
players.push(new YT.Player(video, playerOptions));
}
return {
addPlayer
};
}());
const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() {
const defaults = {
playerOptions: {
height: 600,
playerVars: {
autoplay: 0,
controls: 1,
disablekb: 1,
enablejsapi: 1,
fs: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3,
rel: 0
},
width: 360
}
};
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
function createPlayerOptions(settings) {
function paramInOptions(opts, param) {
if (settings[param] !== undefined) {
opts[param] = settings[param];
delete settings[param];
}
return opts;
}
const optionParams = ["width", "height", "videoid", "host"];
const defaultOptions = defaults.playerOptions;
const preferred = optionParams.reduce(paramInOptions, {});
const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, preferred);
// settings should now only consist of playerVars
const defaultPlayerVars = defaultOptions.playerVars;
const playerVars = Object.assign({}, defaultPlayerVars, settings);
playerOptions.playerVars = playerVars;
return playerOptions;
}
function createPlayer(videoWrapper, settings = {}) {
const video = videoWrapper.querySelector(".video");
const playerOptions = createPlayerOptions(settings);
return videoPlayer.addPlayer(video, playerOptions);
}
function createCoverClickHandler(playerSettings) {
return function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
const wrapper = cover.nextElementSibling;
show(wrapper);
const player = createPlayer(wrapper, playerSettings);
wrapper.player = player;
};
}
function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerSettings) {
const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerSettings);
manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, clickHandler);
}
function init(playerOptions) {
Object.assign(defaults.playerOptions, playerOptions);
}
return {
add: addPlayer,
init
};
}());
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
managePlayer.init({
playerVars: {
autoplay: 1
}
});
managePlayer.add(".playa", {
height: 207,
start: 4,
width: 277
});
managePlayer.add(".playb", {
height: 207,
width: 277
});
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".thePlay"
});
}
I can’t make heads or tails of what you mean there.
You made an update to this code:
What was in this code before?
https://jsitor.com/OX7GlFnem
Was it this?
https://jsfiddle.net/tbjwyLgs/
One of the reasons why I don’t like jsitor.
When you click update, it overides the previous code.
Meaning it deletes and removes it.
The post you have here
The code in there is now different.
It’s best I think to post code using jsfiddle this way the link is always a different name, and can’t be overridden.