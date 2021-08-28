Improving manageCover code

It’s also amazingly inappropriate for code outside of manageCover to fiddle around with the covers.
I feel like I should be smacking your hand for bad behaviour.
Would one of these work in it?
videoPlayer.init();
videoPlayer.init({
video: document.querySelector(".video")
});
None of them.
Would you like me to show you how to get the videos playing when you click on the cover?
This:
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
managePlayer.add(".playa", {
height: 207,
start: 4,
width: 277
});
managePlayer.add(".playb", {
height: 207,
width: 277
});
}
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".thePlay"
});
Should be instead:
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
managePlayer.add(".playa", {
height: 207,
start: 4,
width: 277
});
managePlayer.add(".playb", {
height: 207,
width: 277
});
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".thePlay"
});
}
Right?
Yes it can be better if the cover isn’t initialized until the iframe API is ready.
I was referring to the syntax in the post above.
You had this:
[ managePlayer.add(".playb", {
height: 207,
width: 277
});
}
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".thePlay"
});
Should be this:
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".thePlay"
});
]
Really?
That should be covering all of them, right?
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
]
The important information is that when manageCover.init is inside of onYouTubeIframeAPIReady, the covers can’t be clicked on until the youtube API is ready. That can help to prevent issues when they are clicked very early into loading the page.
That’s not an issue when there is a curtain that has to open.
I think that I have cleaned up a lot of issues in the code at https://jsitor.com/OX7GlFnem
It now uses managePlayer.init() to add autoplay to the defaults for each player.
managePlayer.init({
playerVars: {
autoplay: 1
}
});
There was a lot of other problems in rest of the code, but I think all the breaking stuff has been fixed.
What were the issues you fixed?
Many of them were to do with how the player options and player vars were interacted with across different parts of the code.
It is possible though to compare them. The jsfiddle is similar earlier code.
Before: https://jsfiddle.net/qvht2u1y/
After: https://jsitor.com/OX7GlFnem
Using https://www.diffchecker.com/diff you can get a visual comparison between the two sets of code.
How are these fixed?
- Undeclared ‘playerOptions’.
playerOptions = Object.assign(defaults.playerOptions, settings);
77: 432. Undeclared ‘playerOptions’.
players.push(new YT.Player(video, playerOptions));
82: 183. Unexpected ‘,’.
addPlayer,
It looks like there’s still some tidying up to do.
After a touch of JSLint it’s all nice and neat now at https://jsitor.com/OX7GlFnem
- Undeclared ‘playerOptions’.
playerOptions = Object.assign(defaults.playerOptions, settings);
77: 432. Undeclared ‘playerOptions’.
players.push(new YT.Player(video, playerOptions));
Yes, I fixed that.