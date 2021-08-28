Improving manageCover code

Adding a click event to the cover is the wrong thing to do.
Isn’t there an autoplay setting?
It’s not able to use play.Video?
If the autoplay setting doesn’t work, that means that the playerVars are not properly getting through to the video player. That is what needs to be fixed.
The autoplay works, I was trying to get play.Video to work in the code.
Alternatively, you can play the video from inside of the coverClickHandler function in the managePlayer code.
Well, maybe not. You do need to wait until the player is ready before giving any commands to it.
It looks like autoplay is the most reliable solution so far.
Something is not set up right in the javascript.
Cover is not in blue.
Your cover selector is broken for several reasons. One of them is that it doesn’t affect all of the players, and the other is that it can fail because the player takes some time before it’s ready to take the instruction to play.
It’s also amazingly inappropriate for code outside of manageCover to fiddle around with the covers.
I feel like I should be smacking your hand for bad behaviour.
Would one of these work in it?
videoPlayer.init();
videoPlayer.init({
video: document.querySelector(".video")
});
None of them.
Would you like me to show you how to get the videos playing when you click on the cover?
This:
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
managePlayer.add(".playa", {
height: 207,
start: 4,
width: 277
});
managePlayer.add(".playb", {
height: 207,
width: 277
});
}
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".thePlay"
});
Should be instead:
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
managePlayer.add(".playa", {
height: 207,
start: 4,
width: 277
});
managePlayer.add(".playb", {
height: 207,
width: 277
});
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".thePlay"
});
}
Right?
Yes it can be better if the cover isn’t initialized until the iframe API is ready.
I was referring to the syntax in the post above.
You had this:
[ managePlayer.add(".playb", {
height: 207,
width: 277
});
}
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".thePlay"
});
Should be this:
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".thePlay"
});
]
Really?
That should be covering all of them, right?
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
]
The important information is that when manageCover.init is inside of onYouTubeIframeAPIReady, the covers can’t be clicked on until the youtube API is ready. That can help to prevent issues when they are clicked very early into loading the page.
That’s not an issue when there is a curtain that has to open.