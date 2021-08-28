Improving manageCover code

#114

Adding a click event to the cover is the wrong thing to do.

Isn’t there an autoplay setting?

#115

It’s not able to use play.Video?

#116

If the autoplay setting doesn’t work, that means that the playerVars are not properly getting through to the video player. That is what needs to be fixed.

#117

The autoplay works, I was trying to get play.Video to work in the code.

#118

Alternatively, you can play the video from inside of the coverClickHandler function in the managePlayer code.

Well, maybe not. You do need to wait until the player is ready before giving any commands to it.
It looks like autoplay is the most reliable solution so far.

#119

Something is not set up right in the javascript.

https://jsfiddle.net/Ls4d1go3/1/

#120

Cover is not in blue.

#121

Your cover selector is broken for several reasons. One of them is that it doesn’t affect all of the players, and the other is that it can fail because the player takes some time before it’s ready to take the instruction to play.

#122

It’s also amazingly inappropriate for code outside of manageCover to fiddle around with the covers.
I feel like I should be smacking your hand for bad behaviour.

#123

Would one of these work in it?

videoPlayer.init();

videoPlayer.init({
    video: document.querySelector(".video")
});
#124

None of them.

#125

Would you like me to show you how to get the videos playing when you click on the cover?

#126

This:

function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
    managePlayer.add(".playa", {
        height: 207,
        start: 4,
        width: 277
    });
    managePlayer.add(".playb", {
        height: 207,
        width: 277
    });
}
manageCover.init({
    container: ".container",
    playButton: ".thePlay"
});

Should be instead:


function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
    managePlayer.add(".playa", {
        height: 207,
        start: 4,
        width: 277
    });
    managePlayer.add(".playb", {
        height: 207,
        width: 277
    });

manageCover.init({
    container: ".container",
    playButton: ".thePlay"
});
}

Right?

#127

Yes it can be better if the cover isn’t initialized until the iframe API is ready.

#128

I was referring to the syntax in the post above.

#129

You had this:

[    managePlayer.add(".playb", {
        height: 207,
        width: 277
    });
}
manageCover.init({
    container: ".container",
    playButton: ".thePlay"
});

Should be this:

manageCover.init({
    container: ".container",
    playButton: ".thePlay"
});
]
#130

Really?

#132

That should be covering all of them, right?

function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {





]
#133

The important information is that when manageCover.init is inside of onYouTubeIframeAPIReady, the covers can’t be clicked on until the youtube API is ready. That can help to prevent issues when they are clicked very early into loading the page.

#134

That’s not an issue when there is a curtain that has to open.