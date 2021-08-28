Improving manageCover code

JavaScript
I added playVideo and only the 1st video loads and starts, the 2nd one doesn’t.

I almost got that working.

What would work so that clicking on the 2nd one starts also?

https://jsitor.com/OX7GlFnem

  function play() {
    player.playVideo();
  }
  return {
    addPlayer,
    play
  };
}());

function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
  const cover = document.querySelector(".container");
  const wrapper = cover.parentElement;
  const frameContainer = wrapper.querySelector(".video");
  videoPlayer.addPlayer(frameContainer);

function afterCoverClick() {

    function coverClickHandler() {
      videoPlayer.play();
    }

    const cover = document.querySelector(".container");
    cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
  }());
All of the afterCoverClick code needs to be removed.

manageCover.init({
  container: ".container",
  playButton: ".thePlay"
},
  function afterCoverClick() {

    function coverClickHandler() {
      videoPlayer.play();
    }

    const cover = document.querySelector(".container");
    cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
  }());

But that’s not interfering with the second one for me.

Can you give more details about what isn’t working for you?

How do I fix this?

Remove the square bracket at line 174?

Clicking on the red play, the video starts

Clicking on the blue play, the video doesn’t start.

https://jsitor.com/OX7GlFnem

What would need to be adjusted?

I tried doing this:

 const covers = document.querySelectorAll(".container");
  covers.forEach(function addHandler(cover) {
    cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
  });
}());
Adding a click event to the cover is the wrong thing to do.

Isn’t there an autoplay setting?

It’s not able to use play.Video?

If the autoplay setting doesn’t work, that means that the playerVars are not properly getting through to the video player. That is what needs to be fixed.

The autoplay works, I was trying to get play.Video to work in the code.

Alternatively, you can play the video from inside of the coverClickHandler function in the managePlayer code.

Well, maybe not. You do need to wait until the player is ready before giving any commands to it.
It looks like autoplay is the most reliable solution so far.

Something is not set up right in the javascript.

https://jsfiddle.net/Ls4d1go3/1/

Cover is not in blue.

Your cover selector is broken for several reasons. One of them is that it doesn’t affect all of the players, and the other is that it can fail because the player takes some time before it’s ready to take the instruction to play.

It’s also amazingly inappropriate for code outside of manageCover to fiddle around with the covers.
I feel like I should be smacking your hand for bad behaviour.

Would one of these work in it?

videoPlayer.init();

videoPlayer.init({
    video: document.querySelector(".video")
});
None of them.

Would you like me to show you how to get the videos playing when you click on the cover?

This:

function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
    managePlayer.add(".playa", {
        height: 207,
        start: 4,
        width: 277
    });
    managePlayer.add(".playb", {
        height: 207,
        width: 277
    });
}
manageCover.init({
    container: ".container",
    playButton: ".thePlay"
});

Should be instead:


function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
    managePlayer.add(".playa", {
        height: 207,
        start: 4,
        width: 277
    });
    managePlayer.add(".playb", {
        height: 207,
        width: 277
    });

manageCover.init({
    container: ".container",
    playButton: ".thePlay"
});
}

Right?

Yes it can be better if the cover isn’t initialized until the iframe API is ready.