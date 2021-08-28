Improving manageCover code

The managePlayer code shouldn’t reach out and add events to the cover. That’s what the manageCover code should do instead.

We can add update the manageCover code so that it has an addCoverHandler method. That way the only interaction that managePlayer has with the cover is through that single interface, which helps to keep the complexity down.

function addCoverHandler(coverSelector, handler) { const cover = document.querySelector(coverSelector); cover.addEventListener("click", handler); } ... return { addCoverHandler, init, show };

We can now call that addCoverHandler function from the addPlayer function.

function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerSettings) { const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerSettings); manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, clickHandler); }

That afterCoverClick code can now be removed too. It is a useful technique, but it’s not one for now.

const config = {}; // const config = { // afterCoverClick() { // return; // } // }; ... function coverClickHandler(evt) { ... // config.afterCoverClick(cover); } ... // function init(selectors, afterCoverClick) { function init(selectors) { config.containers = document.querySelectorAll(selectors.container); const playButtons = document.querySelectorAll(selectors.playButton); // config.afterCoverClick = afterCoverClick || config.afterCoverClick; addClickToButtons(playButtons); } ... manageCover.init({ ... // function afterCoverClick(cover) {} );

The updated code is all ready to go at https://jsfiddle.net/eg0L2h4q/2/