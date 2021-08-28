Improving manageCover code

With the createPlayer function, it’s better to return the player, so that it can be worked with by whatever called the function.

function createPlayer(videoWrapper, settings = {}) { const video = videoWrapper.querySelector(".video"); const playerOptions = createPlayerOptions(settings); // const player = videoPlayer.addPlayer(video, playerOptions); // videoWrapper.player = player; return videoPlayer.addPlayer(video, playerOptions); } function coverClickHandler(evt) { const wrapper = evt.currentTarget.nextElementSibling; show(wrapper); // createPlayer(wrapper, config.playerSettings); const player = createPlayer(wrapper, config.playerSettings); wrapper.player = player; }

And in the clickHandler, that wrapper is distracting so let’s extract out the cover.

function coverClickHandler(evt) { const cover = evt.currentTarget; const wrapper = cover.nextElementSibling; show(wrapper); // createPlayer(wrapper, config.playerSettings); const player = createPlayer(wrapper, config.playerSettings); wrapper.player = player; }

I now know what’s been unsettling me. The initPlayerDefault function achieves nothing.

function initPlayerDefaults(playerDefaults) { Object.assign(defaults, playerDefaults); }

Because it’s run with its own defaults.

initPlayerDefaults(defaults);

All of that initPlayerDefaults code can be removed.

// function initPlayerDefaults(playerDefaults) { // Object.assign(defaults, playerDefaults); // } ... // initPlayerDefaults(defaults);

The other thing that’s unsettling me is the playerSettings in these two bits of code.

function coverClickHandler(evt) { const cover = evt.currentTarget; const wrapper = cover.nextElementSibling; show(wrapper); const player = createPlayer(wrapper, config.playerSettings); wrapper.player = player; } function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerSettings) { const cover = document.querySelector(coverSelector); cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler); config.playerSettings = playerSettings; }

That playerSettings is just not going to work.

Imagine that you add player1 and add player2, then click on the cover for player1. When that happens it’s going to be the most recent player2 settings that will be used. That is broken.

Instead of doing that, it’s better if the clickHandler can remember the playerSettings, and that’s done with a wrapper function.

function createCoverClickHandler(playerSettings) { return function coverClickHandler(evt) { const cover = evt.currentTarget; const wrapper = cover.nextElementSibling; show(wrapper); const player = createPlayer(wrapper, config.playerSettings); wrapper.player = player; }; } ... function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerSettings) { const cover = document.querySelector(coverSelector); const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerSettings); cover.addEventListener("click", clickHandler); }

Why that works is that the internal coverClickHandler function remembers its parents environment, which includes the playerSettings.

We can now remove the whole config part of managePlayer as none of that does anything now.

// const config = {}; ... function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerSettings) { ... // config.playerSettings = playerSettings; }

The last thing that’s unsettling me is that the managePlayer code reaches out to the cover and adds event handlers to it. That should be something done by the manageCover code instead, and is I think the last thing that needs to be done to the code.