Improving CSS-Only Crossword - with JavaScript

Recently someone came forward asking about the How I Built a Pure CSS Crossword Puzzle article, for Javascript code to help you control things, such as arrow navigation, and backspace/delete editing.

On the one hand it feels a bit disturbing to sully the pure CSS crossword with JavaScript, but on the other hand it acts as good justification that JavaScript is best used to improve and enhance the existing behaviour.

Exploring different techniques

It took me three different types of approaches to come up with a satisfactory set of code.

  1. The first attempt used DOM navigation which worked fine for left/right, but came in to trobule with vertical navigation as the input fields aren’t done by rows. The inputs are all on one line and uses CSS to control the wrapping of them into a crossword grid.
  2. My second attempt used x/y coordinates to move from one cell to another, but resulted in a lot of extra boilerplate code dealing with coordinates, and became awkward when skipping over black squares.
  3. That inspired the third and most successful attempt that uses filters to deal with things, and ends up with the best results so far.

Starting from the original code

The code that we’re starting with is from the Pure CSS Crossword code. I invite you to fork this code (found at bottom right of page) and explore what happens when you make the following code improvements.

Arrow right

We’ll start with an event handler that lets us do something when a key is pressed. We can’t use the keypress event as arrow keys don’t result in visible characters, so must use keyup or keydown instead. The keyup event doesn’t let you hold down the key to move multiple cells, so I’ll use the keydown event.

const board = document.querySelector(".crossword-board");
board.addEventListener("keydown", keyDownHandler);

The keyDownHandler function will be dealing with a lot of differrent keys, so it’s best if we redirect off to different functions, in this case a cursorRight function.

function keyDownHandler(evt) {
    const key = evt.key;
    const cell = evt.target;
    if (key === "ArrowRight") {
        cursorRight(cell);
    }
}

And to start with, we’ll have the cursorRight function focus the next element sibling.

function cursorRight(cell) {
    const nextCell = cell.nextElementSibling;
	nextCell.focus();
}

Getting all cells

That works while we are within the same word, but when we get to the end of a word we want the cursor to move to the next word. So let’s get a list of all of the cells that we can use. We can then filter them and take the first one in the list.

let allCells = [];
function getAllCells(board) {
    return Array.from(board.querySelectorAll("input"));
}
...
const board = document.querySelector(".crossword-board");
allCells = getAllCells(board);

All of the cells have an identifier that tells us their row and column.

<input id="item1-2" ... />

Filtering for desired cells

A simple approach at this stage is to search allCells for the id of our current cell, and return the cell that’s next after it. We can use the findIndex method to achieve that.

function getNextCell(cell) {
	const index = allCells.findIndex(function (nextCell) {
		return nextCell.id === cell.id;
	});
	return allCells[index + 1];
}
function cursorRight(cell) {
    const nextCell = getNextCell(cell);
    nextCell.focus();
}

The only problem is when we’re at the last cell and there’s no next cell. One option is to loop back around to the start, but I’ll choose to just do nothing when there is no next cell to go to.

function cursorRight(cell) {
    const nextCell = getNextCell(cell);
	if (!nextCell) {
        return;        
	}
    nextCell.focus();
}

The code thus far

The code that we currently have for navigating to the right, is as follows:

let allCells = [];
function getAllCells(board) {
    return Array.from(board.querySelectorAll("input"));
}
function getNextCell(cell) {
	const index = allCells.findIndex(function (nextCell) {
		return nextCell.id === cell.id;
	});
	return allCells[index + 1];
}
function cursorRight(cell) {
    const nextCell = getNextCell(cell);
	if (!nextCell) {
        return;        
	}
    nextCell.focus();
}
function keyDownHandler(evt) {
    const key = evt.key;
    const cell = evt.target;
    if (key === "ArrowRight") {
        cursorRight(cell);
    }
}
const board = document.querySelector(".crossword-board");
allCells = getAllCells(board);
board.addEventListener("keydown", keyDownHandler);

I’m not happy that we use the let keyword for the allCells array. I would prefer to use a const variable instead. We can’t use const furthre down the code as my linter complains that function code is accessing something that hasn’t yet been defined. Another solution is to pass the allCells array into the functions, but then I’d be passing it around all the time.

Improving the code structure

What I want is for the board variable to be available first, so that we can use it to create allCells. That means wrapping the code in a function, which means coming up with a suitable name for the function.

The variable naming is the hardest part. Our function is going to handle both arrow-key navigation around the grid, and editing of the crossword with backspace and delete. Using terms like manager or controller is too generic, but as most of the work is about controlling the cursor, I’ll call it crosswordCursor for now.

function crosswordCursor(board) {
	// const allCells = [];
    const allCells = Array.from(board.querySelectorAll("input"));
    // function getAllCells(board) {
    //     return Array.from(board.querySelectorAll("input"));
    // }
    ...
    // const board = document.querySelector(".crossword-board");
    // allCells = getAllCells(board);
	board.addEventListener("keydown", keyDownHandler);
}
const board = document.querySelector(".crossword-board");
crosswordCursor(board);

Summary

The right arrow key nagivation is being quickly and easily handled, and we have a good structure on which to build the rest of the code.

Here’s the full code as it currently stands.

function crosswordCursor(board) {
	const allCells = Array.from(board.querySelectorAll("input"));
	function getNextCell(cell) {
		const index = allCells.findIndex(function (nextCell) {
			return nextCell.id === cell.id;
		});
		return allCells[index + 1];
	}
	function cursorRight(cell) {
		const nextCell = getNextCell(cell);
		if (nextCell) {
			nextCell.focus();
		}
	}
	function keyDownHandler(evt) {
		const key = evt.key;
		const cell = evt.target;
		if (key === "ArrowRight") {
			cursorRight(cell);
		}
	}
	board.addEventListener("keydown", keyDownHandler);
}
const board = document.querySelector(".crossword-board");
crosswordCursor(board);

The above code can be explored at https://codepen.io/pmw57/pen/dyYgeGo

The next post will deal with adding support for left arrow controls.

What is a function to have arrow keys move cursor?
The left arrow code is going to be incredibly easy, as we’ve already done much of the work in the right arrow code. This does mean copy/pasting existing functions though and making a few minor changes to them. Normally instead of duplicating functions it’s better to split off common functionality into a third function that is used by the other two. We will explore that after creating the left functions.

In the keyDownHandler we add a separate check for the left arrow key:

		if (key === "ArrowLeft") {
			cursorLeft(cell);
		}
		if (key === "ArrowRight") {
			cursorRight(cell);
		}

Above the cursorRight function we add a separate similar function for cursorleft, where for clarity we use prevCell instead of nextCell.

	function cursorLeft(cell) {
		const prevCell = getPrevCell(cell);
		if (!prevCell) {
			return;
		}
		prevCell.focus();
	}

Lastly there’s the getPrevCell function where the only significant difference is that we use - 1 instead of + 1.

	function getPrevCell(cell) {
		const index = allCells.findIndex(function (prevCell) {
			return prevCell.id === cell.id;
		});
		return allCells[index - 1];
	}

Can we combine keyDownHandler code?

It is possible to use an object to group the key with its associated function. That does though mean coming up with a suitable name for that relationship, to name the object in our code. I’ll use an unsuitable name to start with, and use the completed code to help inspire me about what to call it.

		const xyzzy = {
			"ArrowLeft": cursorLeft,
			"ArrowRight": cursorRight
		};
		if (!xyzzy[key]) {
		    return;
        }
        xyzzy[key](cell);

The code is mapping a key to a function, but calling it keyMap is not suitable as that implies other things. So instead I’ll call it actions.

		const actions = {
			"ArrowLeft": cursorLeft,
			"ArrowRight": cursorRight
		};
		if (!actions[key]) {
		    return;
        }
        actions[key](cell);

And we can move that code out of the keyDownHandler function, into a separate function called takeAction.

	function takeAction(key, cell) {
		const actions = {
			"ArrowLeft": cursorLeft,
			"ArrowRight": cursorRight
		};
		if (!actions[key]) {
			return;
		}
		actions[key](cell);
	}
	function keyDownHandler(evt) {
		const key = evt.key;
		const cell = evt.target;
		takeAction(key, cell);
	}

That helps to keep the keyDownHandler function nice and small too.

Can we combine cursorLeft and cursorRight?

Here is the code that is currently being used for cursorLeft and cursorRight.

	function cursorLeft(cell) {
		const prevCell = getPrevCell(cell);
		if (!prevCell) {
			return;
		}
		prevCell.focus();
	}
	function cursorRight(cell) {
		const nextCell = getNextCell(cell);
		if (!nextCell) {
			return;
		}
		nextCell.focus();
	}

We could just get the new cell, and pass it to a different function to move to that new cell which checks if it exists and sets the focus. I’ll call that, moveToCell.

	function moveToCell(cell) {
		if (!cell) {
			return;
		}
		cell.focus();
	}
	function cursorLeft(cell) {
		const newCell = getPrevCell(cell);
		moveToCell(newCell);
	}
	function cursorRight(cell) {
		const newCell = getNextCell(cell);
		moveToCell(newCell);
	}

That moveToCell function certainly looks like it will be useful and is worth keeping, as it can be used for future up and down movement too.

Can we combine getPrevCell and getNextCell?

Here’s the current code for getPrevCell and getNextCell.

	function getPrevCell(cell) {
		const index = allCells.findIndex(function (prevCell) {
			return prevCell.id === cell.id;
		});
		return allCells[index - 1];
	}
	function getNextCell(cell) {
		const index = allCells.findIndex(function (nextCell) {
			return nextCell.id === cell.id;
		});
		return allCells[index + 1];
	}

Aside from renamed variables, the only difference between them is what we return. All the rest of it can be moved out to a different function.

    function cellIndex(cell) {
		return allCells.findIndex(function (foundCell) {
			return foundCell.id === cell.id;
		});
	}
	function getPrevCell(cell) {
		const index = cellIndex(cell);
		return allCells[index - 1];
	}
	function getNextCell(cell) {
		const index = cellIndex(cell);
		return allCells[index + 1];
	}

Grouping together simlar functions

We have gained some new and beneficial functions from that work, and have a lot of small well-named functions that handle the left/right movement on the crossword.

    function cellIndex(cell) {
		return allCells.findIndex(function (foundCell) {
			return foundCell.id === cell.id;
		});
	}
	function getPrevCell(cell) {
		const index = cellIndex(cell);
		return allCells[index - 1];
	}
	function getNextCell(cell) {
		const index = cellIndex(cell);
		return allCells[index + 1];
	}
	function moveToCell(cell) {
		if (!cell) {
			return;
		}
		cell.focus();
	}

These functions all deal with cells, which is a good indicator that we should group them together into a cells object.

function crosswordCursor(board) {
	function initCells(board) {
    	const allCells = Array.from(board.querySelectorAll("input"));
		function index(cell) {
			return allCells.findIndex(function (foundCell) {
				return foundCell.id === cell.id;
			});
		}
		function prev(cell) {
			const cellIndex = index(cell);
			return allCells[cellIndex - 1];
		}
		function next(cell) {
			const cellIndex = index(cell);
			return allCells[cellIndex + 1];
		}
		function moveTo(cell) {
			if (!cell) {
				return;
			}
			cell.focus();
		}
		return {
			prev,
			next,
			moveTo
		};
	}
	const cells = initCells(board);
	function cursorLeft(cell) {
		const newCell = cells.prev(cell);
		cells.moveTo(newCell);
	}
	function cursorRight(cell) {
		const newCell = cells.next(cell);
		cells.moveTo(newCell);
	}

Summary

After adding code to handle the left arrow, we reduced the duplication across different functions and found that several of them can be groups together into a cells object.

The full code that we currently have at this stage which handles both left and right arrow navigation is:

function crosswordCursor(board) {
	function initCells(board) {
    	const allCells = Array.from(board.querySelectorAll("input"));
		function index(cell) {
			return allCells.findIndex(function (foundCell) {
				return foundCell.id === cell.id;
			});
		}
		function prev(cell) {
			const cellIndex = index(cell);
			return allCells[cellIndex - 1];
		}
		function next(cell) {
			const cellIndex = index(cell);
			return allCells[cellIndex + 1];
		}
		function moveTo(cell) {
			if (!cell) {
				return;
			}
			cell.focus();
		}
		return {
			prev,
			next,
			moveTo
		};
	}
	const cells = initCells(board);
	function cursorLeft(cell) {
		const newCell = cells.prev(cell);
		cells.moveTo(newCell);
	}
	function cursorRight(cell) {
		const newCell = cells.next(cell);
		cells.moveTo(newCell);
	}
	function takeAction(key, cell) {
		const actions = {
			"ArrowLeft": cursorLeft,
			"ArrowRight": cursorRight
		};
		if (!actions[key]) {
			return;
		}
		actions[key](cell);
	}
	function keyDownHandler(evt) {
		const key = evt.key;
		const cell = evt.target;
		takeAction(key, cell);
	}
	board.addEventListener("keydown", keyDownHandler);
}
const board = document.querySelector(".crossword-board");
crosswordCursor(board);

The above code can be explored at https://codepen.io/pmw57/pen/wvKYjWq

When I initially worked on this I went straight on to a more interesting thing of using of moving the cursor after entering text. Here though, I’ll complete the left/right/up/down part of the project before working on the editing side of things.

Moving up is more complex than moving left or right. We can’t easily go forward or back by a set number of cells as they are all on the same HTML line. Instead, we are going to need to filter the list of all cells to only those that are on the same column.

Add the up action

The first thing we do is update the takeAction function to add the up arrow ability:

        const actions = {
            "ArrowLeft": cursorLeft,
            "ArrowRight": cursorRight,
            "ArrowUp": cursorUp
        };

The cursorUp function is similar to the cursorLeft and cursorRight functions:

	function cursorLeft(cell) {
		const newCell = cells.prev(cell);
		cells.moveTo(newCell);
	}
	function cursorRight(cell) {
		const newCell = cells.next(cell);
		cells.moveTo(newCell);
	}
	function cursorUp(cell) {
		const newCell = cells.up(cell);
		cells.moveTo(newCell);
	}

Now that we have at least three examples of duplication, we should deal with that with a separate moveCursor function.

    function moveCursor(direction, cell) {
		const newCell = cells[direction](cell);
		cells.moveTo(newCell);
    }
    function cursorLeft(cell) {
		moveCursor("prev", cell);
	}
	function cursorRight(cell) {
		moveCursor("next", cell);
	}
	function cursorUp(cell) {
		moveCursor("up", cell);
	}

Adding an up method to cells

We still need an up method to satisfy the cursorUp function.

    function initCells(board) {
        ...
        function up(cell) {
			
        }
        ...
        return {
            ...
            up,
            ....
        };

There are two types of filtering that we’ll be doing in the up function. One is filtering on rows that are less than our current one, and the other is filtering on columns that match our current column. Filtering on columns reduces the potential number of cells more quickly, so we’ll start with that.

We want the filter to know about our current cell, so we’ll use a wrapper to ensure that the filter properly knows about the cell in question.

		function up(cell) {
			const sameColFilter = sameColWrapper(cell);
			const sameColCells = allCells.filter(sameColFilter);
			console.log(sameColCells);
            ...
		}

The sameColWrapper function gets the cells column, and returns a filter function that makes sure that the filter only gives cells that are in the same column.

		function sameColWrapper(cell) {
			const col = coords(cell).col;
			return function sameCol(eachCell) {
				return coords(eachCell).col === col;
			};
		}

Get the coordinates

But how do we get the coordinates of a cell? Each cell has an identifier that shows their row and column, such as item3-4

<input id="item3-4" ... />

so we can just retrieve the decimal number figures to get the row and column.

		function coords(cell) {
			const [match, row, col] = cell.id.match(/(\d+)-(\d+)/);
			return {row, col};
		}

And we finally end up with a list of cells that are in the same column.

We can now reverse that list, and take the first value that’s less than the row we’re currently on.

		function up(cell) {
			const sameColFilter = sameColWrapper(cell);
			const sameColCells = allCells.filter(sameColFilter);
			const aboveRowFilter = aboveRowWrapper(cell);
			return sameColCells.reverse().find(aboveRowFilter);
		}

The aboveRowWrapper function does something similar to the sameColWrapper, and returns a filter function that checks if we are above the current row.

		function aboveRowWrapper(cell) {
			const row = coords(cell).row;
			return function aboveRow(eachCell) {
				return coords(eachCell).row < row;
			};
		}

Troubleshooting rows and cols

This is when I faced some trouble, and kept getting the row 12 cell instead of something that was less than where the cell was. On investigation I find that the coords function is giving row and col as strings. The string of “12” is less than “7” because “1” is less than “7”. As a result, we need our coords function to give us numbers instead of strings.

		function coords(cell) {
			const [match, row, col] = cell.id.match(/(\d+)-(\d+)/);
			// return {row, col};
			return {
                row: Number(row),
                col: Number(col)
            };
		}

There’s also an error when we try to go past the very top. The moveCursor function is where we check if we found a suitable cell. If we didn’t we can just return early and ignore everything else.

    function moveCursor(direction, cell) {
        const newCell = cells[direction](cell);
		if (!newCell) {
			return;
		}
        cells.moveTo(newCell);
    }

And the crossword cursor now moves up with no trouble.

Summary

The full code that we currently have for controlling the cursor left, right, and up, is as follows:

function crosswordCursor(board) {
    function initCells(board) {
    	const allCells = Array.from(board.querySelectorAll("input"));
		function index(cell) {
			return allCells.findIndex(function (foundCell) {
				return foundCell.id === cell.id;
			});
		}
		function coords(cell) {
			const [match, row, col] = cell.id.match(/(\d+)-(\d+)/);
			return {
                row: Number(row),
                col: Number(col)
            };
		}
		function aboveRowWrapper(cell) {
			const row = coords(cell).row;
			return function aboveRow(eachCell) {
				return coords(eachCell).row < row;
			};
		}
		function sameColWrapper(cell) {
			const col = coords(cell).col;
			return function sameCol(eachCell) {
				return coords(eachCell).col === col;
			};
		}
		function prev(cell) {
			const cellIndex = index(cell);
			return allCells[cellIndex - 1];
		}
		function next(cell) {
			const cellIndex = index(cell);
			return allCells[cellIndex + 1];
		}
		function up(cell) {
			const sameColFilter = sameColWrapper(cell);
			const sameColCells = allCells.filter(sameColFilter);
			const aboveRowFilter = aboveRowWrapper(cell);
			return sameColCells.reverse().find(aboveRowFilter);
		}
		function moveTo(cell) {
			if (!cell) {
				return;
			}
			cell.focus();
		}
		return {
			prev,
			next,
			up,
			moveTo
		};
	}
	const cells = initCells(board);
    function moveCursor(direction, cell) {
        const newCell = cells[direction](cell);
		if (!newCell) {
			return;
		}
        cells.moveTo(newCell);
    }
	function cursorLeft(cell) {
		moveCursor("prev", cell);
	}
	function cursorRight(cell) {
		moveCursor("next", cell);
	}
	function cursorUp(cell) {
		moveCursor("up", cell);
	}
	function takeAction(key, cell) {
		const actions = {
			"ArrowLeft": cursorLeft,
			"ArrowRight": cursorRight,
			"ArrowUp": cursorUp
		};
		if (!actions[key]) {
			return;
		}
		actions[key](cell);
	}
	function keyDownHandler(evt) {
		const key = evt.key;
		const cell = evt.target;
		takeAction(key, cell);
	}
	board.addEventListener("keydown", keyDownHandler);
}
const board = document.querySelector(".crossword-board");
crosswordCursor(board);

The above code can be explored at https://codepen.io/pmw57/pen/xxwyzxO

The next post is where we finish off arrow-key navigation, before making improvements to when entering text.

Moving down is nice and easy now, as we’ve already done the heavy lifting in the previous code for moving up.

Add the down action

Let’s add a down arrow feature to the list of actions:

		const actions = {
			"ArrowLeft": cursorLeft,
			"ArrowRight": cursorRight,
			"ArrowUp": cursorUp,
			"ArrowDown": cursorDown
		};

And create the cursorDown function:

	function cursorDown(cell) {
		moveCursor("down", cell);
	}

The down method that we add to cells is similar to the up method, we just don’t need to reverse the column cells.

		function up(cell) {
			const sameColFilter = sameColWrapper(cell);
			const sameColCells = allCells.filter(sameColFilter);
			const aboveRowFilter = aboveRowWrapper(cell);
			return sameColCells.reverse().find(aboveRowFilter);
		}
		function down(cell) {
			const sameColFilter = sameColWrapper(cell);
			const sameColCells = allCells.filter(sameColFilter);
			const belowRowFilter = belowRowWrapper(cell);
			return sameColCells.find(belowRowFilter);
		}
        ...
        return {
	        ...
            up,
            down,
            ...
        };

And the belowRowWrapper function is similar to the aboveRowWrapper function.

		function aboveRowWrapper(cell) {
			const row = coords(cell).row;
			return function aboveRow(eachCell) {
				return coords(eachCell).row < row;
			};
		}
		function belowRowWrapper(cell) {
			const row = coords(cell).row;
			return function belowRow(eachCell) {
				return coords(eachCell).row > row;
			};
		}

Improving the up and down functions

The up and down functions really should be simplified. There’s two main ideas in each function that they take care of, so we should have only two lines of code in them.
For some of the simplification we can use a separate function to get cells in the same column.

Here are some functions that help us to simplify things, aboveRow, belowRow, and sameCol.

		function aboveRow(cell, cellList) {
			const aboveRowFilter = aboveRowWrapper(cell);
			return cellList.find(aboveRowFilter);
		}
		function belowRow(cell, cellList) {
			const belowRowFilter = belowRowWrapper(cell);
			return cellList.find(belowRowFilter);
		}
		function sameCol(cell) {
			const sameColFilter = sameColWrapper(cell);
			return allCells.filter(sameColFilter);
		}

And thanks to them, the up and down functions are now much simpler and easy to understand, even at a glimpse.

		function up(cell) {
			const cells = sameCol(cell);
			return aboveRow(cell, cells.reverse());
		}
		function down(cell) {
			const cells = sameCol(cell);
			return belowRow(cell, cells);
		}

Removing the need for the wrapper

Now that we have dedicated functions for aboveRow, belowRow, and sameCol, we can move the wrapper code into those functions, and simplify things from there.

The wrapper functions while handy with more complex code, aren’t needed anymore and can be folded into the other function. , but we are left with the following simpler code, which I look on as quite the improvement.

		function aboveRow(cell, cellList) {
			const row = coords(cell).row;
			return cellList.find(
				eachCell => coords(eachCell).row < row
			);
		}
		function belowRow(cell, cellList) {
			const row = coords(cell).row;
			return cellList.find(
				eachCell => coords(eachCell).row > row
			);
		}
		function sameCol(cell) {
			const col = coords(cell).col;
			return allCells.filter(
				eachCell => coords(eachCell).col === col
			);
		}

Summary

We have added the last of the navigation requirements, and have improved the structure of the code.

The code that we now have for controlling the active cell with arrow keys is:

function crosswordCursor(board) {
    function initCells(board) {
    	const allCells = Array.from(board.querySelectorAll("input"));
		function index(cell) {
			return allCells.findIndex(function (foundCell) {
				return foundCell.id === cell.id;
			});
		}
		function coords(cell) {
			const [match, row, col] = cell.id.match(/(\d+)-(\d+)/);
			return {
                row: Number(row),
                col: Number(col)
            };
		}
		function aboveRow(cell, cellList) {
			const row = coords(cell).row;
			return cellList.find(
				eachCell => coords(eachCell).row < row
			);
		}
		function belowRow(cell, cellList) {
			const row = coords(cell).row;
			return cellList.find(
				eachCell => coords(eachCell).row > row
			);
		}
		function sameCol(cell) {
			const col = coords(cell).col;
			return allCells.filter(
				eachCell => coords(eachCell).col === col
			);
		}
		function prev(cell) {
			const cellIndex = index(cell);
			return allCells[cellIndex - 1];
		}
		function next(cell) {
			const cellIndex = index(cell);
			return allCells[cellIndex + 1];
		}
		function up(cell) {
			const cellList = sameCol(cell);
			return aboveRow(cell, cellList.reverse());
		}
		function down(cell) {
			const cellList = sameCol(cell);
			return belowRow(cell, cellList);
		}
		function moveTo(cell) {
			if (!cell) {
				return;
			}
			cell.focus();
		}
		return {
			prev,
			next,
			up,
			down,
			moveTo
		};
	}
	const cells = initCells(board);
    function moveCursor(direction, cell) {
        const newCell = cells[direction](cell);
		if (!newCell) {
			return;
		}
        cells.moveTo(newCell);
    }
	function cursorLeft(cell) {
		moveCursor("prev", cell);
	}
	function cursorRight(cell) {
		moveCursor("next", cell);
	}
	function cursorUp(cell) {
		moveCursor("up", cell);
	}
	function cursorDown(cell) {
		moveCursor("down", cell);
	}
	function takeAction(key, cell) {
		const actions = {
			"ArrowLeft": cursorLeft,
			"ArrowRight": cursorRight,
			"ArrowUp": cursorUp,
			"ArrowDown": cursorDown
		};
		if (!actions[key]) {
			return;
		}
		actions[key](cell);
	}
	function keyDownHandler(evt) {
		const key = evt.key;
		const cell = evt.target;
		takeAction(key, cell);
	}
	board.addEventListener("keydown", keyDownHandler);
}
const board = document.querySelector(".crossword-board");
crosswordCursor(board);

The above code can be explored at https://codepen.io/pmw57/pen/jObQOzB

Next up is to work on editing, to move the active cell when entering text. And after that, highlighting the active word and working on backspace and delete.

Right now when we enter each letter into the crossword, the active cell remains in the same place. Instead of that, we want the active cell to move to the next cell to help us enter the next letter.

Moving the active cell on text entry

In the takeAction function if we attempt to match a single letter being entered, and move the active cell right:

        if (actions[key]) {
			actions[key](cell);
		} else {
			// bad code, the cursor moves at the wrong time
			const singleLetterRx = /^\w$/;
            if (key.match(singleLetterRx)) {
				cursorRight(cell);
			}
        }

But that results in the cell moving first before the letter is entered. We can’t do it as shown above. The keydown event isn’t suitable for us to use.

If using the keyup event, a rapid entry of keys results in missing letters on the grid. So the keypress event is the more reliable solution here.

	function keyPressHandler(evt) {
        const key = evt.key;
        const cell = evt.target;
		const singleLetterRx = /^\w$/;
		if (key.match(singleLetterRx)) {
			cursorRight(cell);
		}
	}
    ...
    board.addEventListener("keypress", keyPressHandler);

That works well with across clues, but down clues are a problem.

Entering down clues

We can use the spacebar to switch from across to down entries. We just need to have a boolean to save the state:

    const cells = initCells(board);
    let acrossEntry = true;

We can now flip that with the spacebar, and update the keyPressHandler function to use cursorDown when we’re not using acrossEntry.

		if (key === " ") {
			acrossEntry = !acrossEntry;
		}
		if (key.match(singleLetterRx)) {
			if (acrossEntry) {
				cursorRight(cell);
			} else {
				cursorDown(cell);
			}
		}

And in the HTML code I can leave a note about using the spacebar.

<label for="checkvaliditems">Check for valid squares</label>
<span>Spacebar to switch from across to down entry</span>

That works, but there are some things to fix:

  • already filled cells don’t get their value replaced
  • you can’t tell whether you are in across or down entry

We can fix that first thing now, and we’ll highlight the current word in the next post to help with that second issue.

Replacing already existing text

When we enter text in a cell that already has a value, we want our entered text to replace what was already there. An easy way to do that is to empty the cell first before anything else is done.

		if (key.match(singleLetterRx)) {
			cell.value = "";
            ...

Simplify handler

The keypress hander function is looking quite complex now, so let’s move checking the letters out to a separate functions:

	function checkSingleLetter(key, cell) {
		const singleLetterRx = /^\w$/;
		if (key.match(singleLetterRx)) {
			cell.value = "";
			if (acrossEntry) {
				cursorRight(cell);
			} else {
				cursorDown(cell);
			}
		}
	}
    ...
	function keyPressHandler(evt) {
        const key = evt.key;
        const cell = evt.target;
		if (key === " ") {
			acrossEntry = !acrossEntry;
		}
        checkSingleLetter(key, cell);
	}

Summary

Here is the code that we currently have for navigation and entering text.

function crosswordCursor(board) {
    function initCells(board) {
    	const allCells = Array.from(board.querySelectorAll("input"));
		function index(cell) {
			return allCells.findIndex(function (foundCell) {
				return foundCell.id === cell.id;
			});
		}
		function coords(cell) {
			const [match, row, col] = cell.id.match(/(\d+)-(\d+)/);
			return {
                row: Number(row),
                col: Number(col)
            };
		}
		function aboveRow(cell, cellList) {
			const row = coords(cell).row;
			return cellList.find(
				eachCell => coords(eachCell).row < row
			);
		}
		function belowRow(cell, cellList) {
			const row = coords(cell).row;
			return cellList.find(
				eachCell => coords(eachCell).row > row
			);
		}
		function sameCol(cell) {
			const col = coords(cell).col;
			return allCells.filter(
				eachCell => coords(eachCell).col === col
			);
		}
		function prev(cell) {
			const cellIndex = index(cell);
			return allCells[cellIndex - 1];
		}
		function next(cell) {
			const cellIndex = index(cell);
			return allCells[cellIndex + 1];
		}
		function up(cell) {
			const cellList = sameCol(cell);
			return aboveRow(cell, cellList.reverse());
		}
		function down(cell) {
			const cellList = sameCol(cell);
			return belowRow(cell, cellList);
		}
		function moveTo(cell) {
			if (!cell) {
				return;
			}
			cell.focus();
		}
		return {
			prev,
			next,
			up,
			down,
			moveTo
		};
	}
	const cells = initCells(board);
	let acrossEntry = true;
    
	function moveCursor(direction, cell) {
        const newCell = cells[direction](cell);
		if (!newCell) {
			return;
		}
        cells.moveTo(newCell);
    }
	function cursorLeft(cell) {
		moveCursor("prev", cell);
	}
	function cursorRight(cell) {
		moveCursor("next", cell);
	}
	function cursorUp(cell) {
		moveCursor("up", cell);
	}
	function cursorDown(cell) {
		moveCursor("down", cell);
	}
	function takeAction(key, cell) {
		const actions = {
			"ArrowLeft": cursorLeft,
			"ArrowRight": cursorRight,
			"ArrowUp": cursorUp,
			"ArrowDown": cursorDown
		};
		if (!actions[key]) {
			return;
		}
		actions[key](cell);
	}
	function checkSingleLetter(key, cell) {
		const singleLetterRx = /^\w$/;
		if (key.match(singleLetterRx)) {
			cell.value = "";
			if (acrossEntry) {
				cursorRight(cell);
			} else {
				cursorDown(cell);
			}
		}
	}
	function keyDownHandler(evt) {
		const key = evt.key;
		const cell = evt.target;
		takeAction(key, cell);
	}
	function keyPressHandler(evt) {
        const key = evt.key;
        const cell = evt.target;
		if (key === " ") {
			acrossEntry = !acrossEntry;
		}
        checkSingleLetter(key, cell);
	}
	board.addEventListener("keydown", keyDownHandler);
	board.addEventListener("keypress", keyPressHandler);
}
const board = document.querySelector(".crossword-board");
crosswordCursor(board);

And the updated HTML code to inform about using the spacebar is:

<label for="checkvaliditems">Check for valid squares</label>
<span>Spacebar to switch from across to down entry</span>

We’ve improved the way that crossword letters are entered. In the next post we’ll add highlighting, so that eventually we can tell which word we’re working with.

The above code can be explored at https://codepen.io/pmw57/pen/ZEbmjbB

Ok. On this one, I tried It and when I put the cursor in cell 1 to solve 1 across, shroud, when I put the cursor in cell 1 and typed S and instead of putting the s in cell 1 cursor jumped to cell 2 and then the h went in cell 4 and so on. It’s like the input was in every other cell. Does that make sense???

#7

Please help me to experience your problem by supplying a webpage link to the code that you were using.