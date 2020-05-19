Improving CSS-Only Crossword - with JavaScript

Part 1 of 8

Recently someone came forward asking about the How I Built a Pure CSS Crossword Puzzle article, for Javascript code to help you control things, such as arrow navigation, and backspace/delete editing.

On the one hand it feels a bit disturbing to sully the pure CSS crossword with JavaScript, but on the other hand it acts as good justification that JavaScript is best used to improve and enhance the existing behaviour.

Exploring different techniques

It took me three different types of approaches to come up with a satisfactory set of code.

The first attempt used DOM navigation which worked fine for left/right, but came in to trobule with vertical navigation as the input fields aren’t done by rows. The inputs are all on one line and uses CSS to control the wrapping of them into a crossword grid. My second attempt used x/y coordinates to move from one cell to another, but resulted in a lot of extra boilerplate code dealing with coordinates, and became awkward when skipping over black squares. That inspired the third and most successful attempt that uses filters to deal with things, and ends up with the best results so far.

Starting from the original code

The code that we’re starting with is from the Pure CSS Crossword code. I invite you to fork this code (found at bottom right of page) and explore what happens when you make the following code improvements.

Arrow right

We’ll start with an event handler that lets us do something when a key is pressed. We can’t use the keypress event as arrow keys don’t result in visible characters, so must use keyup or keydown instead. The keyup event doesn’t let you hold down the key to move multiple cells, so I’ll use the keydown event.

const board = document.querySelector(".crossword-board"); board.addEventListener("keydown", keyDownHandler);

The keyDownHandler function will be dealing with a lot of differrent keys, so it’s best if we redirect off to different functions, in this case a cursorRight function.

function keyDownHandler(evt) { const key = evt.key; const cell = evt.target; if (key === "ArrowRight") { cursorRight(cell); } }

And to start with, we’ll have the cursorRight function focus the next element sibling.

function cursorRight(cell) { const nextCell = cell.nextElementSibling; nextCell.focus(); }

Getting all cells

That works while we are within the same word, but when we get to the end of a word we want the cursor to move to the next word. So let’s get a list of all of the cells that we can use. We can then filter them and take the first one in the list.

let allCells = []; function getAllCells(board) { return Array.from(board.querySelectorAll("input")); } ... const board = document.querySelector(".crossword-board"); allCells = getAllCells(board);

All of the cells have an identifier that tells us their row and column.

<input id="item1-2" ... />

Filtering for desired cells

A simple approach at this stage is to search allCells for the id of our current cell, and return the cell that’s next after it. We can use the findIndex method to achieve that.

function getNextCell(cell) { const index = allCells.findIndex(function (nextCell) { return nextCell.id === cell.id; }); return allCells[index + 1]; } function cursorRight(cell) { const nextCell = getNextCell(cell); nextCell.focus(); }

The only problem is when we’re at the last cell and there’s no next cell. One option is to loop back around to the start, but I’ll choose to just do nothing when there is no next cell to go to.

function cursorRight(cell) { const nextCell = getNextCell(cell); if (!nextCell) { return; } nextCell.focus(); }

The code thus far

The code that we currently have for navigating to the right, is as follows:

let allCells = []; function getAllCells(board) { return Array.from(board.querySelectorAll("input")); } function getNextCell(cell) { const index = allCells.findIndex(function (nextCell) { return nextCell.id === cell.id; }); return allCells[index + 1]; } function cursorRight(cell) { const nextCell = getNextCell(cell); if (!nextCell) { return; } nextCell.focus(); } function keyDownHandler(evt) { const key = evt.key; const cell = evt.target; if (key === "ArrowRight") { cursorRight(cell); } } const board = document.querySelector(".crossword-board"); allCells = getAllCells(board); board.addEventListener("keydown", keyDownHandler);

I’m not happy that we use the let keyword for the allCells array. I would prefer to use a const variable instead. We can’t use const furthre down the code as my linter complains that function code is accessing something that hasn’t yet been defined. Another solution is to pass the allCells array into the functions, but then I’d be passing it around all the time.

Improving the code structure

What I want is for the board variable to be available first, so that we can use it to create allCells . That means wrapping the code in a function, which means coming up with a suitable name for the function.

The variable naming is the hardest part. Our function is going to handle both arrow-key navigation around the grid, and editing of the crossword with backspace and delete. Using terms like manager or controller is too generic, but as most of the work is about controlling the cursor, I’ll call it crosswordCursor for now.

function crosswordCursor(board) { // const allCells = []; const allCells = Array.from(board.querySelectorAll("input")); // function getAllCells(board) { // return Array.from(board.querySelectorAll("input")); // } ... // const board = document.querySelector(".crossword-board"); // allCells = getAllCells(board); board.addEventListener("keydown", keyDownHandler); } const board = document.querySelector(".crossword-board"); crosswordCursor(board);

Summary

The right arrow key nagivation is being quickly and easily handled, and we have a good structure on which to build the rest of the code.

Here’s the full code as it currently stands.

function crosswordCursor(board) { const allCells = Array.from(board.querySelectorAll("input")); function getNextCell(cell) { const index = allCells.findIndex(function (nextCell) { return nextCell.id === cell.id; }); return allCells[index + 1]; } function cursorRight(cell) { const nextCell = getNextCell(cell); if (nextCell) { nextCell.focus(); } } function keyDownHandler(evt) { const key = evt.key; const cell = evt.target; if (key === "ArrowRight") { cursorRight(cell); } } board.addEventListener("keydown", keyDownHandler); } const board = document.querySelector(".crossword-board"); crosswordCursor(board);

The above code can be explored at https://codepen.io/pmw57/pen/dyYgeGo

The next post will deal with adding support for left arrow controls.