Improving CSS-Only Crossword - with JavaScript

Part 7 of 8

Throughout the process of the code so far, It seems as if I just come up with the right code straight away, but it’s not that simple. It’s usually a back and forth process where I seek to balance several competing factors.

Today’s task of adjusting the highlight so that it only highlights the current word resulted in a lot of refactoring and reworking of the code. As a result, I think that there’s benefit in showcasing the steps I took to come up with the final code.

Highlighting an across word

We are going to be making lots of changes to the sameRows and sameCols code, so it’s beneficial to move them in to separate functions, helping us to have no other distractions while working on the problem.

function acrossCells(cell) { return cells.sameRow(cell); } function downCells(cell) { return cells.sameCol(cell); } ... function removeActive(cell) { // var sameRows = cells.sameRow(cell); var sameRows = acrossCells(cell); // var sameCols = cells.sameCol(cell); var sameCols = downCells(cell); ... } ... function addActive(newCell) { // const direction = acrossEntry ? "sameRow" : "sameCol"; const direction = acrossEntry ? acrossCells : downCells; // const cellList = cells[direction](newCell); const cellList = direction(newCell); ... }

Now we can easily work with only those acrossCells and downCells functions, which reduces duplication of code, and lets us focus more easily on what we need to do.

Finding the start and the end of a word

About the only effective way to find the start of a word is to start from the currently active cell and walk step by step to previous cells, until there’s more than a 1-column jump between the cells.

The code to figure out the start and the end cells can be put off to separate functions. The rest of the work is just getting the index of those cells, and slicing out those parts from the row.

function acrossCells(cell) { const sameRow = cells.sameRow(cell); const startCell = acrossWordStart(cell, sameRow); const endCell = acrossWordEnd(cell, sameRow); const startIndex = sameRow.indexOf(startCell); const endIndex = sameRow.indexOf(endCell); return sameRow.slice(startIndex, endIndex + 1); }

When looking for the start of the word, we want to extract out the cells before the currently active cell, reverse them (so that they are processed from the active cell towards the left), and look through them until we find the first gap between the cells.

That means getting the coordinates of a cell, so we’re going to need to expose the coords method from the cells object:

return { all: allCells, coords, sameRow,

And we can use that coords method to help us find the starting cell.

function acrossWordStart(cell, sameRow) { const cellIndex = sameRow.indexOf(cell); let start = cell; const before = sameRow.slice(0, cellIndex); before.reverse().find(function findStart(eachCell) { const startCol = cells.coords(start).col; const col = cells.coords(eachCell).col; if (startCol - col === 1) { start = eachCell; return false; } }); return start; }

The function to find the end of the word is quite similar to how we found the start.

function acrossWordEnd(cell, sameRow) { const cellIndex = sameRow.indexOf(cell); let end = cell; const after = sameRow.slice(cellIndex); after.find(function findEnd(eachCell) { const endCol = cells.coords(end).col; const col = cells.coords(eachCell).col; if (col - endCol === 1) { end = eachCell; return false; } }); return end; }

That gives us a nice horizontal highlight across each word, when moving around the grid. We just need a vertical one now.

Highlighting a vertical word

We should be able to achieve this easily by copying the above functions and replacing across for down, and switching row and col.

The main organisation happens in the downCells function:

function downCells(cell) { const sameCol = cells.sameCol(cell); const startCell = downWordStart(cell, sameCol); const endCell = downWordEnd(cell, sameCol); const startIndex = sameCol.indexOf(startCell); const endIndex = sameCol.indexOf(endCell); return sameCol.slice(startIndex, endIndex + 1); }

With the details being taken care of in the downWordStart and downWordEnd functions.

function downWordStart(cell, sameCol) { const cellIndex = sameCol.indexOf(cell); let start = cell; const before = sameCol.slice(0, cellIndex); before.reverse().find(function findStart(eachCell) { const startRow = cells.coords(start).row; const row = cells.coords(eachCell).row; if (startRow - row === 1) { start = eachCell; return false; } }); return start; } function downWordEnd(cell, sameCol) { const cellIndex = sameCol.indexOf(cell); let end = cell; const after = sameCol.slice(cellIndex); after.find(function findEnd(eachCell) { const endRow = cells.coords(end).row; const row = cells.coords(eachCell).row; if (row - endRow === 1) { end = eachCell; return false; } }); return end; }

And, success! We now have a fully working highlight that highlights the current word, and spacebar lets you switch it back and forth from across to down.

There is though quite a lot of cleaning up of duplication that needs to be done.

Removing duplication

There’s a lot of similar code in those functions, so let’s break it down some more. In the find function we want to find the distance between two cells, so we can move that to a cells method.

function initCells(board) { ... function distance(cell1, cell2) { const row1 = coords(cell1).row; const row2 = coords(cell2).row; const col1 = coords(cell1).col; const col2 = coords(cell2).col; return { x: Math.abs(col1 - col2), y: Math.abs(row1 - row2) }; } ... return { ... distance, ... }; }

By returning an object with x and y properties, we can easily retrieve what we need from it.

That lets us make the find function simpler and more consistent. I’ve also renamed findAcross and findDown to one consistent name of findContiguous.

function acrossWordStart(cell, sameRow) { ... before.reverse().find(function findContiguous(eachCell) { const distance = cells.distance(start, eachCell); if (distance.x === 1) { start = eachCell; return false; } }); return start; } function acrossWordEnd(cell, sameRow) { ... after.find(function findContiguous(eachCell) { const distance = cells.distance(eachCell, end); if (distance.x === 1) { end = eachCell; return false; } }); return end; } function downWordStart(cell, sameCol) { ... before.reverse().find(function findContiguous(eachCell) { const distance = cells.distance(start, eachCell); if (distance.y === 1) { start = eachCell; return false; } }); return start; } function downWordEnd(cell, sameCol) { ... after.find(function findContiguous(eachCell) { const distance = cells.distance(eachCell, end); if (distance.y === 1) { end = eachCell; return false; } }); return end; }

The differences between the acrossWordStart, acrossWordEnd, downWordStart and downWordEnd hinge on start/end, before/after, and row/col. Let’s work at removing those differences.

We can rename start/end to extent instead, because we are wanting the highlight to extend to the full extent of the word.

function acrossWordStart(cell, sameRow) { const cellIndex = sameRow.indexOf(cell); let extent = cell; const before = sameRow.slice(0, cellIndex); before.reverse().find(function findContiguous(eachCell) { const distance = cells.distance(extent, eachCell); if (distance.x === 1) { extent = eachCell; return false; } }); return extent; } function acrossWordEnd(cell, sameRow) { const cellIndex = sameRow.indexOf(cell); let extent = cell; const after = sameRow.slice(cellIndex); after.find(function findContiguous(eachCell) { const distance = cells.distance(eachCell, extent); if (distance.x === 1) { extent = eachCell; return false; } }); return extent; } function downWordStart(cell, sameCol) { const cellIndex = sameCol.indexOf(cell); let extent = cell; const before = sameCol.slice(0, cellIndex); before.reverse().find(function findContiguous(eachCell) { const distance = cells.distance(extent, eachCell); if (distance.y === 1) { extent = eachCell; return false; } }); return extent; } function downWordEnd(cell, sameCol) { const cellIndex = sameCol.indexOf(cell); let extent = cell; const after = sameCol.slice(cellIndex); after.find(function findContiguous(eachCell) { const distance = cells.distance(eachCell, extent); if (distance.y === 1) { extent = eachCell; return false; } }); return extent; }

Improving the find function

Our goal is to make these functions the same, so that we can use only one function instead of four similar ones. That find function is quite troublesome because it reaches out of the function to change a variable outside of it.

Instead of looking for the next contiguous cell and stopping its search when doesn’t find a contiguous one, it might be better to include the cell we’re starting at and use a filter instead.

That means that the before variable now includes the active cell. Because the active cell is included, the filter can use the index number of other cells as the desired distance away from the active one.

function acrossWordStart(cell, sameRow) { const cellIndex = sameRow.indexOf(cell); const before = sameRow.slice(0, cellIndex + 1).reverse(); const contiguous = before.filter(function findContiguous(cell, index, cellList) { const distance = cells.distance(cell, cellList[0]).x; return (distance === index); }); return contiguous.pop(); } function acrossWordEnd(cell, sameRow) { const cellIndex = sameRow.indexOf(cell); const after = sameRow.slice(cellIndex); const contiguous = after.filter(function findContiguous(cell, index, cellList) { const distance = cells.distance(cell, cellList[0]).x; return (distance === index); }); return contiguous.pop(); } function downWordStart(cell, sameCol) { const cellIndex = sameCol.indexOf(cell); const before = sameCol.slice(0, cellIndex).reverse(); const contiguous = before.filter(function findContiguous(cell, index, cellList) { const distance = cells.distance(cell, cellList[0]).y; return (distance === index); }); return contiguous.pop(); } function downWordEnd(cell, sameCol) { const cellIndex = sameCol.indexOf(cell); let extent = cell; const after = sameCol.slice(cellIndex); const contiguous = after.filter(function findContiguous(cell, index, cellList) { const distance = cells.distance(cell, cellList[0]).y; return (distance === index); }); return contiguous.pop(); }

We now have Start functions that are nearly identical, and end functions that are nearly identical. The only problem is that .x and .y are in the filter.

Manhattan to the rescue

Because we are giving a set of cells in a straight line to the filter, we could add together both the x and y distances. That would give us what is known as the Manhattan distance, that being the distance along city blocks that you would travel.

Let’s move that contiguous function out to the cells object, and use the Manhattan distance to figure things out. That way it doesn’t need to know or care if the cells are across or down.

By doing that we can also remove the distance method from being public.

function contiguous(cellList) { return cellList.filter(function (cell, index, row) { const manhattanDistance = ( distance(cell, row[0]).x + distance(cell, row[0]).y ); return (manhattanDistance === index); }); } ... return { all: allCells, // distance, contiguous, ... }; // ... function acrossWordStart(cell, sameRow) { const cellIndex = sameRow.indexOf(cell); const before = sameRow.slice(0, cellIndex + 1).reverse(); return cells.contiguous(before).pop(); } function acrossWordEnd(cell, sameRow) { const cellIndex = sameRow.indexOf(cell); const after = sameRow.slice(cellIndex); return cells.contiguous(after).pop(); } function downWordStart(cell, sameCol) { const cellIndex = sameCol.indexOf(cell); const before = sameCol.slice(0, cellIndex).reverse(); return cells.contiguous(before).pop(); } function downWordEnd(cell, sameCol) { const cellIndex = sameCol.indexOf(cell); let extent = cell; const after = sameCol.slice(cellIndex); return cells.contiguous(after).pop(); }

Those functions are now a lot smaller and neater than they were.

Removing sameRow and sameCol duplication

We can now rename sameRow and sameCol to something that works regardless of orientation, such as cellList, and rename before and after to something similar too, such as cellsInclusive as they include the active cell.

function acrossWordStart(cell, cellList) { const cellIndex = cellList.indexOf(cell); const cellsInclusive = cellList.slice(0, cellIndex + 1).reverse(); return cells.contiguous(cellsInclusive).pop(); } function acrossWordEnd(cell, cellList) { const cellIndex = cellList.indexOf(cell); const cellsInclusive = cellList.slice(cellIndex); return cells.contiguous(cellsInclusive).pop(); } function downWordStart(cell, cellList) { const cellIndex = cellList.indexOf(cell); const cellsInclusive = cellList.slice(0, cellIndex).reverse(); return cells.contiguous(cellsInclusive).pop(); } function downWordEnd(cell, cellList) { const cellIndex = cellList.indexOf(cell); let extent = cell; const cellsInclusive = cellList.slice(cellIndex); return cells.contiguous(cellsInclusive).pop(); }

I’m not entirely happy about the cellsInclusive name, but it’s a start and we can revisit that later if better ideas occur.

Combining identical functions

The across and down functions are now identical, so we can combine them into one function each, called wordStart and wordEnd.

function wordStart(cell, cellList) { const cellIndex = cellList.indexOf(cell); const cellsInclusive = cellList.slice(0, cellIndex + 1).reverse(); return cells.contiguous(cellsInclusive).pop(); } function wordEnd(cell, cellList) { const cellIndex = cellList.indexOf(cell); const cellsInclusive = cellList.slice(cellIndex); return cells.contiguous(cellsInclusive).pop(); } function acrossCells(cell) { const cellList = cells.sameRow(cell); // const startCell = acrossWordStart(cell, cellList); const startCell = wordStart(cell, cellList); // const endCell = acrossWordEnd(cell, cellList); const endCell = wordEnd(cell, cellList); const startIndex = cellList.indexOf(startCell); const endIndex = cellList.indexOf(endCell); return cellList.slice(startIndex, endIndex + 1); }

Using one function instead of two

And now that wordStart and wordEnd are nearly identical, we can use only one function by reversing the cellList before giving it to the function. I should be able to do that with only the wordEnd function.

function acrossCells(cell) { const sameRow = cells.sameRow(cell); const reversedCells = sameRow.slice().reverse(); // const startCell = wordStart(cell, sameRow); const startCell = wordEnd(cell, reversedCells); const endCell = wordEnd(cell, sameRow); const startIndex = sameRow.indexOf(startCell); const endIndex = sameRow.indexOf(endCell); return sameRow.slice(startIndex, endIndex + 1); } function downCells(cell) { const sameCol = cells.sameCol(cell); const reversedCells = sameCol.slice().reverse(); // const startCell = wordStart(cell, sameCol); const startCell = wordEnd(cell, reversedCells); const endCell = wordEnd(cell, sameCol); const startIndex = sameCol.indexOf(startCell); const endIndex = sameCol.indexOf(endCell); return sameCol.slice(startIndex, endIndex + 1); }

That lets us remove the wordStart function, and rename wordEnd to a more suitable name of rightTrimCells.

function rightTrimCells(cell, cellList) { const cellIndex = cellList.indexOf(cell); const cellsInclusive = cellList.slice(cellIndex); return cells.contiguous(cellsInclusive).pop(); } function acrossCells(cell) { const sameRow = cells.sameRow(cell); const reversedCells = sameRow.slice().reverse(); // const startCell = wordEnd(cell, reversedCells); const startCell = rightTrimCells(cell, reversedCells); // const endCell = wordEnd(cell, sameRow); const endCell = rightTrimCells(cell, sameRow); const startIndex = sameRow.indexOf(startCell); const endIndex = sameRow.indexOf(endCell); return sameRow.slice(startIndex, endIndex + 1); } function downCells(cell) { const sameCol = cells.sameCol(cell); const reversedCells = sameCol.slice().reverse(); // const startCell = wordEnd(cell, reversedCells); const startCell = rightTrimCells(cell, reversedCells); // const endCell = wordEnd(cell, sameCol); const endCell = rightTrimCells(cell, sameCol); const startIndex = sameCol.indexOf(startCell); const endIndex = sameCol.indexOf(endCell); return sameCol.slice(startIndex, endIndex + 1); } ### Removing duplication from acrossCells and downCells The acrossCells and downCells functions are also nearly identical now. We can move most of that code out to a separate contiguous cells function. ```javascript function contiguousCells(cell, cellList) { const reversedCells = cellList.slice().reverse(); const startCell = rightTrimCells(cell, reversedCells); const endCell = rightTrimCells(cell, cellList); const startIndex = cellList.indexOf(startCell); const endIndex = cellList.indexOf(endCell); return cellList.slice(startIndex, endIndex + 1); } function acrossCells(cell) { const cellList = cells.sameRow(cell); return contiguousCells(cell, cellList); } function downCells(cell) { const cellList = cells.sameCol(cell); return contiguousCells(cell, cellList); }

Our focus now turns to acrossCells and downCells. We don’t need two separate functions there, for we can use the acrossEntry boolean to determine which set of row or col to use.

// function acrossCells(cell) { // const cellList = cells.sameRow(cell); // return contiguousCells(cell, cellList); // } // function downCells(cell) { // const cellList = cells.sameCol(cell); // return contiguousCells(cell, cellList); // } function getContiguousCells(cell) { const direction = acrossEntry ? cells.sameRow : cells.sameCol; const cellList = direction(cell); return contiguousCells(cell, cellList); } function removeActive(cell) { getContiguousCells(cell).forEach(function (eachCell) { eachCell.classList.remove("active"); }); } function addActive(cell) { getContiguousCells(cell).forEach(function (eachCell) { eachCell.classList.add("active"); }); }

Taking things further?

I could go further with condensing removeActive and addActive, but I think that risks making the code less easy to understand, so I am good with the way things have turned out.

Grouping related functions

Lastly, as we now have quite a lot of code to do with highlighting cells, I’ll move that in to a separate object.

const highlight = (function makeHighlight() { function rightTrimCells(cell, cellList) { const cellIndex = cellList.indexOf(cell); const afterInclusive = cellList.slice(cellIndex); return cells.contiguous(afterInclusive).pop(); } function contiguousCells(cell, cellList) { const reversedCells = cellList.slice().reverse(); const startCell = rightTrimCells(cell, reversedCells); const endCell = rightTrimCells(cell, cellList); const startIndex = cellList.indexOf(startCell); const endIndex = cellList.indexOf(endCell); return cellList.slice(startIndex, endIndex + 1); } function getContiguousCells(cell) { const direction = acrossEntry ? cells.sameRow : cells.sameCol; const cellList = direction(cell); return contiguousCells(cell, cellList); } function removeAllActive() { cells.all.forEach(function (eachCell) { eachCell.classList.remove("active"); }); } function removeActive(cell) { getContiguousCells(cell).forEach(function (eachCell) { eachCell.classList.remove("active"); }); } function addActive(cell) { getContiguousCells(cell).forEach(function (eachCell) { eachCell.classList.add("active"); }); } function updateActive(newCell, oldCell = newCell) { removeActive(oldCell); addActive(newCell); } return { removeAll: removeAllActive, update: updateActive }; }());

and update the other places in the code that want to use these functions:

function moveCursor(direction, cell) { ... // updateActive(newCell, cell); highlight.update(newCell, cell); } function keyPressHandler(evt) { ... acrossEntry = !acrossEntry; // updateActive(cell); highlight.update(cell); ... } function boardClickHandler(evt) { const cell = evt.target; if (cell.nodeName === "INPUT") { // updateActive(cell); highlight.update(cell); } }

Summary

We now have new distance and contiguous methods in the cells object, and a highlight object that lets us easily highlight the active word.

And the highlight code is nicely contained in functions that reduce a lot of potential duplication.

The features currently supported are navigation keys, spacebar to switch highlight direction, and entering text either across or down into that word.

Here’s the code that we currently have:

function crosswordCursor(board) { function initCells(board) { const allCells = Array.from(board.querySelectorAll("input")); function index(cell) { return allCells.findIndex(function (foundCell) { return foundCell.id === cell.id; }); } function coords(cell) { const [match, row, col] = cell.id.match(/(\d+)-(\d+)/); return { row: Number(row), col: Number(col) }; } function distance(cell1, cell2) { const row1 = coords(cell1).row; const row2 = coords(cell2).row; const col1 = coords(cell1).col; const col2 = coords(cell2).col; return { x: Math.abs(col1 - col2), y: Math.abs(row1 - row2) }; } function contiguous(cellList) { return cellList.filter(function (cell, index, row) { const manhattanDistance = ( distance(cell, row[0]).x + distance(cell, row[0]).y ); return (manhattanDistance === index); }); } function aboveRow(cell, cellList) { const row = coords(cell).row; return cellList.find( eachCell => coords(eachCell).row < row ); } function belowRow(cell, cellList) { const row = coords(cell).row; return cellList.find( eachCell => coords(eachCell).row > row ); } function sameRow(cell) { const col = coords(cell).row; const sameRowFilter = function sameRow(eachCell) { return coords(eachCell).row === col; }; return allCells.filter(sameRowFilter); } function sameCol(cell) { const col = coords(cell).col; return allCells.filter( eachCell => coords(eachCell).col === col ); } function prev(cell) { const cellIndex = index(cell); return allCells[cellIndex - 1]; } function next(cell) { const cellIndex = index(cell); return allCells[cellIndex + 1]; } function up(cell) { const cellList = sameCol(cell); return aboveRow(cell, cellList.reverse()); } function down(cell) { const cellList = sameCol(cell); return belowRow(cell, cellList); } function moveTo(cell) { if (!cell) { return; } cell.focus(); } return { all: allCells, coords, contiguous, sameRow, sameCol, prev, next, up, down, moveTo }; } const cells = initCells(board); let acrossEntry = true; const highlight = (function makeHighlight() { function rightTrimCells(cell, cellList) { const cellIndex = cellList.indexOf(cell); const afterInclusive = cellList.slice(cellIndex); return cells.contiguous(afterInclusive).pop(); } function contiguousCells(cell, cellList) { const reversedCells = cellList.slice().reverse(); const startCell = rightTrimCells(cell, reversedCells); const endCell = rightTrimCells(cell, cellList); const startIndex = cellList.indexOf(startCell); const endIndex = cellList.indexOf(endCell); return cellList.slice(startIndex, endIndex + 1); } function getContiguousCells(cell) { const direction = acrossEntry ? cells.sameRow : cells.sameCol; const cellList = direction(cell); return contiguousCells(cell, cellList); } function removeAllActive() { cells.all.forEach(function (eachCell) { eachCell.classList.remove("active"); }); } function removeActive(cell) { getContiguousCells(cell).forEach(function (eachCell) { eachCell.classList.remove("active"); }); } function addActive(cell) { getContiguousCells(cell).forEach(function (eachCell) { eachCell.classList.add("active"); }); } function updateActive(newCell, oldCell) { if (oldCell) { removeActive(oldCell); } else { removeAllActive(); } addActive(newCell); } }()); function moveCursor(direction, cell) { const newCell = cells[direction](cell); if (!newCell) { return; } cells.moveTo(newCell); highlight.update(newCell, cell); } function cursorLeft(cell) { moveCursor("prev", cell); } function cursorRight(cell) { moveCursor("next", cell); } function cursorUp(cell) { moveCursor("up", cell); } function cursorDown(cell) { moveCursor("down", cell); } function takeAction(key, cell) { const actions = { "ArrowLeft": cursorLeft, "ArrowRight": cursorRight, "ArrowUp": cursorUp, "ArrowDown": cursorDown }; if (!actions[key]) { return; } actions[key](cell); } function checkSpacebar(key, cell) { if (key === " ") { acrossEntry = !acrossEntry; highlight.update(cell); } } function checkSingleLetter(key, cell) { const singleLetterRx = /^\w$/; if (key.match(singleLetterRx)) { cell.value = key; if (acrossEntry) { cursorRight(cell); } else { cursorDown(cell); } } } function keyDownHandler(evt) { const key = evt.key; const cell = evt.target; takeAction(key, cell); } function keyPressHandler(evt) { evt.preventDefault(); const key = evt.key; const cell = evt.target; checkSpacebar(key, cell); checkSingleLetter(key, cell); } function boardClickHandler(evt) { const cell = evt.target; if (cell.nodeName === "INPUT") { highlight.update(cell); } } board.addEventListener("keydown", keyDownHandler); board.addEventListener("keypress", keyPressHandler); board.addEventListener("click", boardClickHandler); } const board = document.querySelector(".crossword-board"); crosswordCursor(board);

The HTML code just has a small update to remind us about the spacebar.

<label for="checkvaliditems">Check for valid squares</label> <span>Spacebar to switch from across to down entry</span>

And the CSS is where we added the active class to help with the highlight.

&.active, &:active, &:focus {

The above code can be explored at https://codepen.io/pmw57/pen/MWaZMpK

Coming up tomorrow is dealing with backspace and delete, which will be a lot easier than what we had today.