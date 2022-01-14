Improving back/home button added to manageCover

The next step is to check that managePlayer.add(…) can be run.
Should the code run using this?
managePlayer.add(".playa", {});
or, should the code run using this?
managePage.addPlayer(".playa", {});
Code runs:
managePlayer.add(".playa", {});
https://jsfiddle.net/sdp1jk05/
const managePage = (function makeManagePage() {
function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerOptions) {
const player = managePlayer.add(coverSelector, playerOptions);
const stopHandler = addPlayer.createStopHandler(player);
manageUI.addExitHandler(".home", stopHandler);
}
return {
add: addPlayer
};
}());
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
managePlayer.add(".playa", {});
managePlayer.add(".playb", {
playerVars: {
playlist: "0dgNc5S8cLI,mnfmQe8Mv1g,-Xgi_way56U,CHahce95B1g"
}
});
managePlayer.add(".playc", {});
Code does not run:
managePage.addPlayer(".playa", {});
https://jsfiddle.net/zL1n62se/
const managePage = (function makeManagePage() {
function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerOptions) {
const player = managePlayer.add(coverSelector, playerOptions);
const stopHandler = addPlayer.createStopHandler(player);
manageUI.addExitHandler(".home", stopHandler);
}
return {
add: addPlayer
};
}());
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
managePage.addPlayer(".playa", {});
managePage.addPlayer(".playb", {
playerVars: {
playlist: "0dgNc5S8cLI,mnfmQe8Mv1g,-Xgi_way56U,CHahce95B1g"
}
});
managePage.addPlayer(".playc", {});
If I am making progress from the code that runs, what do I do next?
If the code is not supposed to use this:
managePlayer.add(".playa", {});
https://jsfiddle.net/sdp1jk05/
And if the code is supposed to use this instead:
managePage.addPlayer(".playa", {});
https://jsfiddle.net/zL1n62se/
Then I am stuck, and don’t know how to get the code to work using that.
Can you please explain what causes you to think that
managePage.addPlayer should be used?
From an older post: post: #34
In the example you used this:
managePage.addPlayer(".playa", {});
And so, I added that to the jsfiddle thinking that’s what belonged there.
I think you are saying to me that that is wrong, and that should not be in the code.
How can progress be made from the code that runs?
What is left to do?
https://jsfiddle.net/sdp1jk05/
function createStopHandler(player) {
return function stopHandler() {
console.log("stop handler was called");
// player.stopVideo();
};
}
return {
add: addPlayer,
createStopHandler
};
}());
const managePage = (function makeManagePage() {
function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerOptions) {
const player = managePlayer.add(coverSelector, playerOptions);
const stopHandler = addPlayer.createStopHandler(player);
manageUI.addExitHandler(".home", stopHandler);
}
return {
add: addPlayer
};
}());
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
managePlayer.add(".playa", {});
managePlayer.add(".playb", {
playerVars: {
playlist: "0dgNc5S8cLI,mnfmQe8Mv1g,-Xgi_way56U,CHahce95B1g"
}
});
managePlayer.add(".playc", {});
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".thePlay"
});
manageUI.init({});
}
There may be many things, but they can be taken care of one at a time.
Next up is to replace the managePlayer.add commands with managePage,add instead.
-
Should the code still run after doing what you asked me to do?
-
In the code are you having me replace
This: managePlayer.add
With this? managePage.add
Is that what you want me to do?
https://jsfiddle.net/fbempoLg/
I did that here and got this error message inside jsfiddle.
Also the code does not run now.
Maximum call stack size exceeded
const managePage = (function makeManagePage() {
function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerOptions) {
const player = managePage.add(coverSelector, playerOptions);
const stopHandler = addPlayer.createStopHandler(player);
manageUI.addExitHandler(".home", stopHandler);
}
return {
add: addPlayer
};
}());
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
managePage.add(".playa", {});
managePage.add(".playb", {
playerVars: {
playlist: "0dgNc5S8cLI,mnfmQe8Mv1g,-Xgi_way56U,CHahce95B1g"
}
});
managePage.add(".playc", {});
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".thePlay"
});
manageUI.init({});
}
Very good. You now have a good lead on the next thing to now investigate.
I’m clueless and don’t have a clue on what I’m supposed to be doing.
I can’t guess on how to fix something in the code without instruction.
Especially more so when it comes to an error message I have never seen before.
The code ran here: using managePlayer.add
https://jsfiddle.net/sdp1jk05/
Then you instructed me to change it to this where the code no-longer runs. using managePage.add
https://jsfiddle.net/fbempoLg/
Where the intended result was to receive an error message:
Maximum call stack size exceeded
Where the code was not intended to run.
I never realized this was going to be a huge project.
I thought I would be able to add this new feature in in less than 10 days.
The new feature being the home button where the video would stop after it is clicked.
Turns out it is taking me much longer than expected.
I have never seen this error message before:
Maximum call stack size exceeded
So I don’t know how to resolve it in the code where the code is able to run.
In Post #68
You instructed me to:
The next step is to check that managePlayer.add(…) can be run.
I did that here:
https://jsfiddle.net/sdp1jk05/
Then in Post #75
You instructed me to:
Next up is to replace the managePlayer.add commands with managePage,add instead.
I did that here and now the code no-longer works.
https://jsfiddle.net/fbempoLg/
I’m so very confused.
Best guess now is to start back from the working version.
Wait for further guidance on what gets changed in the code so it continues to run where I don’t get an error message.
https://jsfiddle.net/sdp1jk05/
const managePage = (function makeManagePage() {
function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerOptions) {
const player = managePlayer.add(coverSelector, playerOptions);
const stopHandler = addPlayer.createStopHandler(player);
manageUI.addExitHandler(".home", stopHandler);
}
return {
add: addPlayer
};
}());
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
managePlayer.add(".playa", {});
managePlayer.add(".playb", {
playerVars: {
playlist: "0dgNc5S8cLI,mnfmQe8Mv1g,-Xgi_way56U,CHahce95B1g"
}
});
managePlayer.add(".playc", {});
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".thePlay"
});
manageUI.init({});
}
Yes, because there is a small puzzle to be solved. It’s a very easy puzzle to take care of.
I would like to stop here, and take this into a different direction.
I think I was able to figure out how to do this.
Is this good?
https://jsfiddle.net/58nbpzd0/
The code is working how it is supposed to.
function onPlayerReady(event) {
const player = event.target;
player.setVolume(100);
const stopButtons = document.querySelectorAll(".home");
stopButtons.forEach(function (button) {
button.addEventListener("click", function (stopHandler) {
player.stopVideo();
});
});
}
Also,
Should any of the names in there be changed to something else instead?
I think stopHandler is good where that is.
Is stopButtons, and button fine, or would you change those to something else?
Maybe button to buttons?
Really? But here’s the problem section of code:
const managePage = (function makeManagePage() {
function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerOptions) {
const player = managePage.add(coverSelector, playerOptions);
const stopHandler = addPlayer.createStopHandler(player);
manageUI.addExitHandler(".home", stopHandler);
}
It’s that managePage.add that’s causing the problem. That is what was causing the endless loop.
The managePage.add just needs to be managePlayer.add instead.
After that we are told that addPlayer.createStopHandler doesn’t exist, which is because addPlayer should be managePlayer instead.
After those two simple things everything goes back to working, and progress can then occur from there.
Yes,
We will come back to the other code after.
The code is working here how it is supposed to.
How I figured this out, is that a good way for it to work?
In it I changed button to buttons.
Also, in jslint there are no errors which is good.
https://jsfiddle.net/kx1utaw6/
Is that fine the way it is, or would other things need to be done to the code?
This one is already working, so I just want to make sure I did this right, and it looks good to you.
After that, we can move on to the other code.
function onPlayerReady(event) {
const player = event.target;
player.setVolume(100);
const stopButtons = document.querySelectorAll(".home");
stopButtons.forEach(function (buttons) {
buttons.addEventListener("click", function (stopHandler) {
player.stopVideo();
});
});
}
Both can be done.
In the other code, it’s already working so I’m not sure how much of it can be improved.
But you can look at it and see.
I moved it into a new topic thread so it’s not mixed in with this.
I was able to get this code to run by changing:
const player = managePage.add(coverSelector, playerOptions);
const stopHandler = addPlayer.createStopHandler(player);
to:
const player = managePlayer.add(coverSelector, playerOptions);
const stopHandler = managePlayer.createStopHandler(player);
https://jsfiddle.net/412Lmzca/
What is the next step?
That seems to be fine, other than a minor issue brought up by JSLint.
I made improvements to it:
I put it into its own function thinking that would be good to do.
Do you think so?
https://jsfiddle.net/5hn1efaz/
Do I have this right?
This one gets named: addHandler
stopButtons.forEach(function addHandler(buttons) {
This one gets named: stopHandler
buttons.addEventListener("click",function stopHandler()
function createStopHandler(player) {
const stopButtons = document.querySelectorAll(".home");
stopButtons.forEach(function addHandler(buttons) {
buttons.addEventListener("click",function stopHandler() {
player.stopVideo();
});
});
}
function onPlayerReady(event) {
const player = event.target;
player.setVolume(100);
createStopHandler(player);
}
I’m confused:
Should this be: addEventHandler
stopButtons.forEach(function addEventHandler(buttons) {
Should this be: stopHandler
buttons.addEventListener("click",function stopHandler() {
I think that is right.
https://jsfiddle.net/5hn1efaz/2/
function createStopHandler(player) {
const stopButtons = document.querySelectorAll(".home");
stopButtons.forEach(function addEventHandler(buttons) {
buttons.addEventListener("click", function stopHandler() {
player.stopVideo();
});
});
}
Being more specific helps, because there can be many addEventHandler functions that all do different things.
In this case I might call it stopButtonHandler instead.
I would call it buttonClickHandler instead, or if there’s room stopButtonClickHandler.
