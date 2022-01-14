Improving back/home button added to manageCover

I’m clueless and don’t have a clue on what I’m supposed to be doing.

I can’t guess on how to fix something in the code without instruction.

Especially more so when it comes to an error message I have never seen before.

The code ran here: using managePlayer.add

https://jsfiddle.net/sdp1jk05/

Then you instructed me to change it to this where the code no-longer runs. using managePage.add

https://jsfiddle.net/fbempoLg/

Where the intended result was to receive an error message:

Maximum call stack size exceeded

Where the code was not intended to run.

I never realized this was going to be a huge project.

I thought I would be able to add this new feature in in less than 10 days.

The new feature being the home button where the video would stop after it is clicked.

Turns out it is taking me much longer than expected.

I have never seen this error message before:

Maximum call stack size exceeded

So I don’t know how to resolve it in the code where the code is able to run.