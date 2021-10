Improving back/home button added to manageCover

I did that here:

And the console.log statement is not appearing in the console.

How do I do that?

What do I do next?

https://jsfiddle.net/nrmjysk6/

Post #42 In the code you suggested to me to add managePage.addPlayer , I did that.

Did I do that wrong?

Was I supposed to do something else after I did that?

Uncaught ReferenceError: managePage is not defined"

How would I define managePage in the code?

function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerOptions) { const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerOptions); manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, clickHandler); } function createStopHandler(player) { return function stopHandler() { console.log("stop handler was called"); // player.stopVideo(); }; } return { add: addPlayer, createStopHandler }; }()); function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() { function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerOptions) { const player = managePlayer.add(coverSelector, playerOptions); const stopHandler = addPlayer.createStopHandler(player); manageUI.addExitHandler(".home", stopHandler); } managePage.addPlayer(".playa", {}); managePage.addPlayer(".playb", { playerVars: { playlist: "0dgNc5S8cLI,mnfmQe8Mv1g,-Xgi_way56U,CHahce95B1g" } }); managePage.addPlayer(".playc", {}); manageCover.init({ container: ".container", playButton: ".thePlay" }); manageUI.init({}); }

I’m not sure if I was supposed to do this: