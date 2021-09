Improving back/home button added to manageCover

How do I create a managePage module?

And where does it go?

https://jsfiddle.net/crw7zpfs/

I don’t know what I am supposed to do next,

What is left remaining to do in the code for it to be working.

managePlayer module

This goes:

const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() { }());

With nothing:

managePlayer

is not being used inside there, meaning,

managePlayer is not mentioned anywhere else in the code.

or inside here:

function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() { }

Is this line supposed to be managePlayer and not managePage?

const player = managePage.add(coverSelector, playerOptions);

or no, it’s right how I have it?

If managePlayer is not being used anywhere else in the code,

Should this be changed to:

const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() {

This?

(function makeManagePlayer() {

or this?

(function managePlayer() {

videoPlayer module

This goes:

const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() { }());

With this:

function createPlayer(videoWrapper, settings = {}) { const video = videoWrapper.querySelector(".video"); const playerOptions = combinePlayerOptions(defaults, settings); return videoPlayer.addPlayer(video, playerOptions); }

manageCover module

This goes:

const manageCover = (function makeManageCover() { }());

With this:

function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerOptions) { const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerOptions); manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, clickHandler); }

manageUI module

This goes:

const manageUI = (function makeManageUI() { }());

With this:

function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerOptions) { const player = managePage.add(coverSelector, playerOptions); const stopHandler = addPlayer.createStopHandler(player); manageUI.addExitHandler(".home", stopHandler); }

Currently: managePage.addPlayer

Is not working in the code: https://jsfiddle.net/crw7zpfs/

So I changed it back to this:

Now the code is working again,

Meaning, clicking the play buttons work which produces a video.

https://jsfiddle.net/mu3ry2j9/

managePlayer.add(".playa", {}); managePlayer.add(".playb", { playerVars: { playlist: "0dgNc5S8cLI,mnfmQe8Mv1g,-Xgi_way56U,CHahce95B1g" } }); managePlayer.add(".playc", {});

Leaving this in there until it is able to work:

Which would be the goal in what is trying to be achieved.