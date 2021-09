Improving back/home button added to manageCover

asasass: asasass: I don’t know how to add this part to the code.

That part temporarily goes in the place that you have managePlayer.add code.

asasass: asasass: Also, is something supposed to go inside those brackets? (...)

You put the parameters that you use with your existing managePlayer.add code in there.

After you have things working, refactoring can then occur to move the bulk of the work to a separate managePage module, which is the only place that knowledge of both manageUI and managePlayer should exist.