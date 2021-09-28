Improving back/home button added to manageCover

How do I create a managePage module?
And where does it go?
https://jsfiddle.net/crw7zpfs/
I don’t know what I am supposed to do next,
What is left remaining to do in the code for it to be working.
managePlayer module
This goes:
const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() {
}());
With nothing:
managePlayer
is not being used inside there, meaning,
managePlayer is not mentioned anywhere else in the code.
or inside here:
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
}
Is this line supposed to be managePlayer and not managePage?
const player = managePage.add(coverSelector, playerOptions);
or no, it’s right how I have it?
If managePlayer is not being used anywhere else in the code,
Should this be changed to:
const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() {
This?
(function makeManagePlayer() {
videoPlayer module
This goes:
const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
}());
With this:
function createPlayer(videoWrapper, settings = {}) {
const video = videoWrapper.querySelector(".video");
const playerOptions = combinePlayerOptions(defaults, settings);
return videoPlayer.addPlayer(video, playerOptions);
}
manageCover module
This goes:
const manageCover = (function makeManageCover() {
}());
With this:
function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerOptions) {
const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerOptions);
manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, clickHandler);
}
manageUI module
This goes:
const manageUI = (function makeManageUI() {
}());
With this:
function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerOptions) {
const player = managePage.add(coverSelector, playerOptions);
const stopHandler = addPlayer.createStopHandler(player);
manageUI.addExitHandler(".home", stopHandler);
}