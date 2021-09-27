Improving back/home button added to manageCover

void theBody.offsetWidth; Has only been used ever 1 time on here.
From where you added it. Post #2
That was the 1st time it had ever been used.
Where was it ever removed from the code in that post thread?
I’m sure we have used it before but it may just have been when I was messing around with the file locally. I must have added it initially then changed the css instead so the js became redundant. I tend not to let other people’s code stay in my head especially when they chop and change so much. As I keep saying that’s the problem with jumping from one thing to another rather than building with purpose.
You can see from the CSS tricks link I posted above when that JS may be needed but it’s better to use the CSS workarounds where possible.
I changed it to
manageUI instead, if that is good.
const manageUI = (function makeManageUI() {
What is supposed to go inside here?
Right now the code is working with it empty.
manageUI.init({
});
}
I think it is allowed to be empty, right.
It would be written like this, or would something go inside it?
manageUI.init({});
I got the code working here:
Meaning, the home/close button is working.
https://jsfiddle.net/awy26kon/
What needs to be changed or adjusted in the code?
What still needs to be added is for the video to stop, when home is clicked, but I don’t think I am up to that part yet.
player.stopVideo();
Which is what this function is supposed to help with doing.
function addCloseHandler(closeSelector, handler) {
const close = document.querySelector(closeSelector);
close.addEventListener("click", handler);
}
manageUI Code:
const manageUI = (function makeManageUI() {
function showHome() {
const theActive = document.querySelector(".with-curtain.active");
const theHides = document.querySelectorAll(".hide");
const theBody = document.querySelector("body");
theActive.classList.remove("active");
theHides.forEach(function (removeHide) {
removeHide.classList.remove("hide");
});
theBody.classList.toggle("bodytoggle");
}
function homeClickHandler(evt) {
const home = evt.currentTarget;
showHome(home);
}
function addClickToHome(goHome) {
goHome.forEach(function addEventHandler(goHome) {
goHome.addEventListener("click", homeClickHandler);
});
}
function addCloseHandler(closeSelector, handler) {
const close = document.querySelector(closeSelector);
close.addEventListener("click", handler);
}
function init() {
const goHome = document.querySelectorAll(".home");
addClickToHome(goHome);
}
return {
addCloseHandler,
init
};
}());
manageUI.init({});
What should I do next?
You should check that the manageUI can do certain things, such as to show the home button, hide the home button, show the exit button, hide the exit button. After that you can set it up to listen for home events and exit events. That then lets other code add home events and exit events to achieve those things too.
Home/Exit button is the same button.
https://jsfiddle.net/awy26kon/
Currently after it is clicked, it disappears from the screen, And it appears on the screen when it is supposed to show.
That means, show/hide are both working.
After that you can set it up to listen for home events and exit events.
Would this be the stuff that stops the video after the home/exit button is clicked?
player.stopVideo();
I need help with that part.
Are there instructions I can follow to set that up?
When it comes to this:
https://jsfiddle.net/p5ova3tj/
I think ‘Stop’ would be a better name than ‘Close’ as that is what it is doing in the code, after the home/exit button is clicked, the video should stop.
or maybe, it should be Close instead?
What do you think?
function addStopHandler(stopSelector, handler) {
const stop = document.querySelector(stopSelector);
stop.addEventListener("click", handler);
}
return {
addStopHandler,
init
};
}());
Also: Will I be adding something similar to this?
function addPlayer(stopSelector, playerSettings) {
const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerSettings);
manageUI.addStopHandler(addStopHandler, clickHandler);
}
Which would be placed under this function:
function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerSettings) {
const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerSettings);
manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, clickHandler);
}
function addPlayer(stopSelector, playerSettings) {
const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerSettings);
manageUI.addStopHandler(addStopHandler, clickHandler);
}
or, am I just adding on to this function?
function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerSettings) {
const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerSettings);
manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, clickHandler);
}
This is what you said:
It seems that there is a rather obvious solution to this, that being to add to the manageCover code a method called addCloseHandler similar to the addCoverHandler, so that you can later on use manageCover.addCloseHandler to give it a function that stops the player.
So, then I would be adding inside this code the ability for the video to stop after the home button is clicked?
function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerSettings) {
const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerSettings);
manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, clickHandler);
}
I need direction on how to implement what I am trying to do in the code.
Which is, having the video stop, after the home button is clicked.
After the home button is clicked, this should occur:
player.stopVideo();
When it comes to manageUI, videoPlayer, and addPlayer:
What that means is that the manageUI code needs an addExitHandler function, and the addPlayer code needs a way to stop a player. That way external to all of those functions we can tell manageUI to add an exit handler that uses addPlayer to stop the video.
addExitHandler
https://jsfiddle.net/c6u4zrfg/
function addExitHandler(exitSelector, handler) {
const exit = document.querySelector(exitSelector);
exit.addEventListener("click", handler);
}
function init() {
const goHome = document.querySelectorAll(".home");
addClickToHome(goHome);
}
return {
addExitHandler,
init
};
}());
and the addPlayer code needs a way to stop a player.
Next would be doing something in here:
function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerSettings) {
const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerSettings);
manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, clickHandler);
}
That way external to all of those functions we can tell manageUI to add an exit handler that uses addPlayer to stop the video.
What am I supposed to do next?
These two functions need to talk to/connect with each other?
https://jsfiddle.net/c6u4zrfg/
If yes, how do I do that?
function addExitHandler(exitSelector, handler) {
const exit = document.querySelector(exitSelector);
exit.addEventListener("click", handler);
}
function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerSettings) {
const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerSettings);
manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, clickHandler);
}
Not correct, as it’s inappropriate for the managePlayer code to know anything about manageUI.
As long as you use a consistent interface for event handler functions, you can pass that manageUI.addExitHandler function name to the managePlayer code. That way managePlayer can add the exit handler while still knowing nothing about manageUI.
Let’s track this through:
So we need to give manageUI.addExitHandler and exitSelector to managePlayer.
That seems to be function parameters of (exitSelector, addHandlerFn)
That function creates a stop handler function to close the player and gives both the exitSelector and the stop handler function to that addHandlerFn.
The only mystery left is what to call the managePlayer function that adds the handler. As it’s intended to later on stop the player we shuld have the word stop in its name. But what would be a good name for it? In full we are wanting the managePlayer code to use a different function to add a stop handler.
There doesn’t seem to be a good name for that, so perhaps a different approach is needed.
Instead of having managePlayer take control of adding the exit handler, we can have managePlayer instead just give us a handler to stop the player.
That way we can call managePlayer.stopHandler(player) which returns a function that when called will stop that player.
We can then from outside of all of those manage functions pass that player to manageUI.addExitHandler. That seems to be the better approach.
So to simplify, the managePlayer code needs a createStopHandler function that is given the player. That createStopHandler function then returns a handler function that stops the player. That handler function can then be given to the manageUI code.
Is this what you wanted me to do?
Am I close?
https://jsfiddle.net/tudw2mbk/
Is:
player.stopVideo(); supposed to be in there somewhere?
function createStopHandler(createSelector, playerSettings) {
const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerSettings);
managePlayer.addExitHandler(createSelector, clickHandler);
}
function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerSettings) {
const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerSettings);
manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, clickHandler);
}
return {
add: addPlayer
};
}());
No, that’s nothing like what you should be doing.
Here’s what I said:
Breaking that down it is:
Breaking those down even further we have:
function createStopHandler(player) {
...
}
function createStopHandler(player) {
return function stopHandler() {
...
};
}
That uses what is called a closure technique around the player variable (and other variables in the parent function), so that the stopHandler function still knows what the player is.
const player = managePlayer.add(...);
const stopHandler = addPlayer.createStopHandler(player);
manageUI.addExitHandler(".home", stopHandler);
You still need to return the player from the managePlayer.add code along with perhaps doing a few other things, but that is the fundamental core of the process. Use the player from managePlayer to create a handler, and pass that handler to manageUI.
Once all of that runs, some of that code can then be moved into other code, perhaps a manage managePage module which is the only code that is allowed to know about both manageUI and managePlayer.
That way you can then issue a command such as:
managePage.addPlayer(".playa", {});
and that managePage code takes care of the details of getting things from managePlayer and giving it to manageUI.
I did something wrong:
I think I’m supposed to get it working like this first.
https://jsfiddle.net/k2req91b/
Is something supposed to go inside those brackets?
(...)
const player = managePlayer.add(...);
Code:
function createStopHandler(player) {
return function stopHandler() {
const player = addPlayer.add();
const stopHandler = addPlayer.createStopHandler(player);
manageUI.addExitHandler(".home", stopHandler);
};
}
return {
add: addPlayer
};
}());
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
managePlayer.add(".playa", {});
managePlayer.add(".playb", {
playerVars: {
playlist: "0dgNc5S8cLI,mnfmQe8Mv1g,-Xgi_way56U,CHahce95B1g"
}
});
managePlayer.add(".playc", {});
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".thePlay"
});
manageUI.init({});
}
The only thing that the stopHandler function should do is to use the player parameter to stop the handler. In other words, to have only one command, that being player.stopVideo();
I did that here:
https://jsfiddle.net/gqsdkLvu/
function createStopHandler(player) {
return function stopHandler() {
player.stopVideo();
};
}
/* const player = managePlayer.add();
const stopHandler = addPlayer.createStopHandler(player);
manageUI.addExitHandler(".home", stopHandler);*/
return {
add: addPlayer
};
}());
Next:
I don’t know how to add this part to the code.
Also, is something supposed to go inside those brackets?
(...)
const player = managePlayer.add(...);
const stopHandler = addPlayer.createStopHandler(player);
manageUI.addExitHandler(".home", stopHandler);
Also, I’m not sure where it’s supposed to be placed in the code.
Where does it go?
Does it stay where I have it?
If it stays where I have it I get this error:
https://jsfiddle.net/6ph7k58L/
Cannot access ‘managePlayer’ before initialization"
function createStopHandler(player) {
return function stopHandler() {
player.stopVideo();
};
}
const player = managePlayer.add();
const stopHandler = addPlayer.createStopHandler(player);
manageUI.addExitHandler(".home", stopHandler);
return {
add: addPlayer
};
}());
That part temporarily goes in the place that you have managePlayer.add code.
You put the parameters that you use with your existing managePlayer.add code in there.
After you have things working, refactoring can then occur to move the bulk of the work to a separate managePage module, which is the only place that knowledge of both manageUI and managePlayer should exist.
I’m still quite confused.
What do I do after I do this?
https://jsfiddle.net/5wh7xoby/
That part temporarily goes in the place that you have managePlayer.add code.
I did that here:
Cannot read properties of null (reading ‘addEventListener’)"
Code
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
const player = managePlayer.add();
const stopHandler = addPlayer.createStopHandler(player);
manageUI.addExitHandler(".home", stopHandler);
managePlayer.add(".playa", {});
managePlayer.add(".playb", {
playerVars: {
playlist: "0dgNc5S8cLI,mnfmQe8Mv1g,-Xgi_way56U,CHahce95B1g"
}
});
managePlayer.add(".playc", {});
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".thePlay"
});
manageUI.init({});
}
Am I supposed to do something like this?
This does not seem like the right thing to do.
I’m confused on how this is set up.
Is this close?
const player = managePlayer.add(".playa", {});
const player = managePlayer.add(".playb", {
playerVars: {
playlist: "0dgNc5S8cLI,mnfmQe8Mv1g,-Xgi_way56U,CHahce95B1g"
}
});
const player = managePlayer.add(".playc", {});
const stopHandler = addPlayer.createStopHandler(player);
manageUI.addExitHandler(".home", stopHandler);
First, I’m trying to get it to work, then refactoring after I have it running.
Also, is addPlayer supposed to be highlighted in blue?
The intention is that the three player/stophandler/manageUI lines replaces one of the managePlayer.add statements.
This could be done a different way though, of having a separate module called managePage with an add function that contains those three lines.
That way you can just rename managePlayer.add to be managePage.add and all of the work is then done for you.