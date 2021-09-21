Improving back/home button added to manageCover

JavaScript
#1

How it works is, the back/home button allows you to go back to the previous page.

One of these would be clicked.

To go back to the previous page, this would be clicked.

How can the back/home button be improved?
https://jsfiddle.net/4m7yborc/

What would also need to be added to the code is for the video to stop if you click the home button while the video is playing.

Currently, if the video is playing and you click the home button, the video doesn’t shut off, it just keeps playing.

back/home button code:

function homeClickHandler(evt) {
    const home = evt.currentTarget;
    showHome(home);
  }

  function showHome() {
    const theActive = document.querySelector(".with-curtain.active");
    const theHides = document.querySelectorAll(".hide");
    const theBody = document.querySelector("body");
    theActive.classList.remove("active");
    theHides.forEach(function(removeHide) {
      removeHide.classList.remove("hide");
    });

    void theBody.offsetWidth; //restart animation
    theBody.classList.toggle("bodytoggle");
  }

  function addClickToHome(goHome) {
    goHome.forEach(function addEventHandler(goHome) {
      goHome.addEventListener("click", homeClickHandler);
    });
  }

This was added:

    const goHome = document.querySelectorAll('.home');
    addClickToHome(goHome);

To here:

  function init(selectors) {
    config.containers = document.querySelectorAll(selectors.container);
    const playButtons = document.querySelectorAll(selectors.playButton);
    addClickToButtons(playButtons);
    const goHome = document.querySelectorAll('.home');
    addClickToHome(goHome);
  }

Full Code:

const manageCover = (function makeManageCover() {
    const config = {};

    function show(el) {
        el.classList.remove("hide");
    }

    function hide(el) {
        el.classList.add("hide");
    }

    function hideAll(elements) {
        elements.forEach(hide);
    }

    function showCovers(playButton) {
        const cover = playButton.parentElement;
        cover.classList.add("active");
        show(cover);
    }

    function coverClickHandler(evt) {
        hideAll(config.containers);
        const cover = evt.currentTarget;
        showCovers(cover);
    }

    function homeClickHandler(evt) {
        const home = evt.currentTarget;
        showHome(home);
    }

    function showHome() {
        const theActive = document.querySelector(".with-curtain.active");
        const theHides = document.querySelectorAll(".hide");
        const theBody = document.querySelector("body");
        theActive.classList.remove("active");
        theHides.forEach(function (removeHide) {
            removeHide.classList.remove("hide");
        });

        void theBody.offsetWidth; //restart animation
        theBody.classList.toggle("bodytoggle");

    }

    function addClickToButtons(playButtons) {
        playButtons.forEach(function addEventHandler(playButton) {
            playButton.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
        });
    }

    function addClickToHome(goHome) {
        goHome.forEach(function addEventHandler(goHome) {
            goHome.addEventListener("click", homeClickHandler);
        });
    }

    function addCoverHandler(coverSelector, handler) {
        const cover = document.querySelector(coverSelector);
        cover.addEventListener("click", handler);
    }


    function init(selectors) {
        config.containers = document.querySelectorAll(selectors.container);
        const playButtons = document.querySelectorAll(selectors.playButton);
        addClickToButtons(playButtons);
        const goHome = document.querySelectorAll(".home");
        addClickToHome(goHome);

    }

    return {
        addCoverHandler,
        init
    };
}());


manageCover.init({
    container: ".container",
    playButton: ".thePlay"
});
#2

It seems that there is a rather obvious solution to this, that being to add to the manageCover code a method called addCloseHandler similar to the addCoverHandler, so that you can later on use manageCover.addCloseHandler to give it a function that stops the player.

#3

Yes, how would I add that to the code? or, should that be the last thing worked on?

Because, in jslint I get a warning message.
https://jsfiddle.net/4m7yborc/

javascript

const theBody = document.querySelector("body");

void theBody.offsetWidth; //restart animation
theBody.classList.toggle("bodytoggle");
}

css

.bodytoggle {
  animation: fade2 2s ease forwards;
}

To do the stop video thing, I think this would be used.

player.stopVideo();

Which would stop the video when the back/home button is pressed.

That is what I am thinking.

In terms of the addCloseHandler, something similar to this is what you mean:

    function addCloseHandler( closeSelector, handler) {
        const close = document.querySelector( closeSelector);
        close.addEventListener("click", handler);
    }

I think the unexpected ‘void’ issue should be addressed first if you agree.

And anything else that needs to be fixed in regards to the back/home button.
I’m not sure how much of that needs to be redone or adjusted.

#4

The reason for the void offsetWidth is to touch the DOM so that the animation triggers.
That is called “a hack” and is a bad way to do things.’

The DOM is already touched (and actually modified too) when the class is toggled in the next line, so the void line can be completely removed.

#5

Thank you for bringing that to my attention.

Removed and fixed.

Is there anything else that should be changed or adjusted?

https://jsfiddle.net/kdpjzLr4/

Question, the showHome() function is not using any variables, should it be?

or should it stay left empty? Maybe one is not needed.

    function homeClickHandler(evt) {
        const home = evt.currentTarget;
        showHome(home);
    }

    function showHome() {
        const theActive = document.querySelector(".with-curtain.active");
        const theHides = document.querySelectorAll(".hide");
        const theBody = document.querySelector("body");
        theActive.classList.remove("active");
        theHides.forEach(function (removeHide) {
            removeHide.classList.remove("hide");
        });

        theBody.classList.toggle("bodytoggle");
    }

    function addClickToButtons(playButtons) {
        playButtons.forEach(function addEventHandler(playButton) {
            playButton.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
        });
    }

    function addClickToHome(goHome) {
        goHome.forEach(function addEventHandler(goHome) {
            goHome.addEventListener("click", homeClickHandler);
        });
    }

    function addCoverHandler(coverSelector, handler) {
        const cover = document.querySelector(coverSelector);
        cover.addEventListener("click", handler);
    }

    function init(selectors) {
        config.containers = document.querySelectorAll(selectors.container);
        const playButtons = document.querySelectorAll(selectors.playButton);
        addClickToButtons(playButtons);
        const goHome = document.querySelectorAll(".home");
        addClickToHome(goHome);

    }