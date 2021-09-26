Improving back/home button added to manageCover

Usually the user interface is more fundamental and higher up than other things. It can set up events on the page, so that when the close event occurs, certain things can be attached to that event. Or when the home is clicked, other things can be attached to that event too.
I don’t believe that would be enough to trigger the animation as adding and removing a class doesn’t trigger a reflow of the page.
However the void offset width can be removed in that specific code because the animation was changed instead to use two animations instead of one.
body {
background: #353198;
animation: fade 2s ease 0s forwards;
}
.bodytoggle {
animation: fade2 2s ease forwards;
}
@keyframes fade {
0% {
opacity: 0;
}
100% {
opacity: 1;
}
}
@keyframes fade2 {
0% {
opacity: 0;
}
100% {
opacity: 1;
}
}
The issue does not arise in the above code even though the animations are doing the same thing.
Again that can be considered a bit of a hack because we should have been able to use the same animation name for both.and not needed two keyframes.
That’s odd - I thought that by toggling the “active” class and showing the element, that it would result in some kind of reflow occuring.
cover.classList.add("active");
show(cover);
Was I mistaken about that?
I think it depends whether you are changing the element that needs the animation to run. i.e. The body element in this case. Toggling a class doesn’t work to re-trigger the animation unless you add a setTimeout delay but the delay you need varies between browsers so its not 100% safe.
I’m just off out at the moment otherwise I would put up a small demonstration as I’m sure its something you could solve more efficiently.
From your Post #2
void theBody.offsetWidth;
Was used with 2 keyframes/animations, not 1.
In saying that,
void theBody.offsetWidth; was never used with 1 keyframe.
Am I missing something here?
No that JS code came from way back before that (I think) and has probably been in your code since early on when you asked for the body to fade but things changed along the way. Its another case of you asking for one thing and then trying to do another with the same code so there are bits of left over code everywhere.
void theBody.offsetWidth; Has only been used ever 1 time on here.
From where you added it. Post #2
That was the 1st time it had ever been used.
Where was it ever removed from the code in that post thread?
I’m sure we have used it before but it may just have been when I was messing around with the file locally. I must have added it initially then changed the css instead so the js became redundant. I tend not to let other people’s code stay in my head especially when they chop and change so much. As I keep saying that’s the problem with jumping from one thing to another rather than building with purpose.
You can see from the CSS tricks link I posted above when that JS may be needed but it’s better to use the CSS workarounds where possible.
I changed it to
manageUI instead, if that is good.
const manageUI = (function makeManageUI() {
What is supposed to go inside here?
Right now the code is working with it empty.
manageUI.init({
});
}
I think it is allowed to be empty, right.
It would be written like this, or would something go inside it?
manageUI.init({});
I got the code working here:
Meaning, the home/close button is working.
https://jsfiddle.net/awy26kon/
What needs to be changed or adjusted in the code?
What still needs to be added is for the video to stop, when home is clicked, but I don’t think I am up to that part yet.
player.stopVideo();
Which is what this function is supposed to help with doing.
function addCloseHandler(closeSelector, handler) {
const close = document.querySelector(closeSelector);
close.addEventListener("click", handler);
}
manageUI Code:
const manageUI = (function makeManageUI() {
function showHome() {
const theActive = document.querySelector(".with-curtain.active");
const theHides = document.querySelectorAll(".hide");
const theBody = document.querySelector("body");
theActive.classList.remove("active");
theHides.forEach(function (removeHide) {
removeHide.classList.remove("hide");
});
theBody.classList.toggle("bodytoggle");
}
function homeClickHandler(evt) {
const home = evt.currentTarget;
showHome(home);
}
function addClickToHome(goHome) {
goHome.forEach(function addEventHandler(goHome) {
goHome.addEventListener("click", homeClickHandler);
});
}
function addCloseHandler(closeSelector, handler) {
const close = document.querySelector(closeSelector);
close.addEventListener("click", handler);
}
function init() {
const goHome = document.querySelectorAll(".home");
addClickToHome(goHome);
}
return {
addCloseHandler,
init
};
}());
manageUI.init({});
What should I do next?
You should check that the manageUI can do certain things, such as to show the home button, hide the home button, show the exit button, hide the exit button. After that you can set it up to listen for home events and exit events. That then lets other code add home events and exit events to achieve those things too.
Home/Exit button is the same button.
https://jsfiddle.net/awy26kon/
Currently after it is clicked, it disappears from the screen, And it appears on the screen when it is supposed to show.
That means, show/hide are both working.
After that you can set it up to listen for home events and exit events.
Would this be the stuff that stops the video after the home/exit button is clicked?
player.stopVideo();
I need help with that part.
Are there instructions I can follow to set that up?
When it comes to this:
https://jsfiddle.net/p5ova3tj/
I think ‘Stop’ would be a better name than ‘Close’ as that is what it is doing in the code, after the home/exit button is clicked, the video should stop.
or maybe, it should be Close instead?
What do you think?
function addStopHandler(stopSelector, handler) {
const stop = document.querySelector(stopSelector);
stop.addEventListener("click", handler);
}
return {
addStopHandler,
init
};
}());
Also: Will I be adding something similar to this?
function addPlayer(stopSelector, playerSettings) {
const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerSettings);
manageUI.addStopHandler(addStopHandler, clickHandler);
}
Which would be placed under this function:
function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerSettings) {
const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerSettings);
manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, clickHandler);
}
function addPlayer(stopSelector, playerSettings) {
const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerSettings);
manageUI.addStopHandler(addStopHandler, clickHandler);
}
or, am I just adding on to this function?
function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerSettings) {
const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerSettings);
manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, clickHandler);
}
This is what you said:
It seems that there is a rather obvious solution to this, that being to add to the manageCover code a method called addCloseHandler similar to the addCoverHandler, so that you can later on use manageCover.addCloseHandler to give it a function that stops the player.
So, then I would be adding inside this code the ability for the video to stop after the home button is clicked?
function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerSettings) {
const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerSettings);
manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, clickHandler);
}
I need direction on how to implement what I am trying to do in the code.
Which is, having the video stop, after the home button is clicked.
After the home button is clicked, this should occur:
player.stopVideo();
When it comes to manageUI, videoPlayer, and addPlayer:
- it’s not appropriate for manageUI to make function calls to videoPlayer or addPlayer
- it’s not appropriate for videoPlayer to make function calls to manageUI or addPlayer
- it’s not appropriate for addPlayer to make function calls to manageUI
What that means is that the manageUI code needs an addExitHandler function, and the addPlayer code needs a way to stop a player. That way external to all of those functions we can tell manageUI to add an exit handler that uses addPlayer to stop the video.
addExitHandler
https://jsfiddle.net/c6u4zrfg/
function addExitHandler(exitSelector, handler) {
const exit = document.querySelector(exitSelector);
exit.addEventListener("click", handler);
}
function init() {
const goHome = document.querySelectorAll(".home");
addClickToHome(goHome);
}
return {
addExitHandler,
init
};
}());
and the addPlayer code needs a way to stop a player.
Next would be doing something in here:
function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerSettings) {
const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerSettings);
manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, clickHandler);
}
That way external to all of those functions we can tell manageUI to add an exit handler that uses addPlayer to stop the video.
What am I supposed to do next?
These two functions need to talk to/connect with each other?
https://jsfiddle.net/c6u4zrfg/
If yes, how do I do that?
function addExitHandler(exitSelector, handler) {
const exit = document.querySelector(exitSelector);
exit.addEventListener("click", handler);
}
function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerSettings) {
const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerSettings);
manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, clickHandler);
}
Before moving on I would like to make sure the javascript is in the right order.
https://jsfiddle.net/dfvthe0r/
I think showHome should be called something else being that, that function does more than 1 thing.
Same thing with this function, should that be called something other than showCovers?
function showCovers(playButton) {
const cover = playButton.parentElement;
cover.classList.add("active");
show(cover);
const theBody = document.querySelector("body");
theBody.classList.add("bg1");
}
Is there anything else you think should be organized better?
Code:
const manageUI = (function makeManageUI() {
function showHome() {
const theActive = document.querySelector(".with-curtain.active");
theActive.classList.remove("active");
const theHides = document.querySelectorAll(".hide");
theHides.forEach(function(removeHide) {
removeHide.classList.remove("hide");
});
const theBody = document.querySelector("body");
theBody.classList.remove("bg1");
}
function homeClickHandler(evt) {
const home = evt.currentTarget;
showHome(home);
}
function addClickToHome(goHome) {
goHome.forEach(function addEventHandler(goHome) {
goHome.addEventListener("click", homeClickHandler);
});
}
function addExitHandler(exitSelector, handler) {
const exit = document.querySelector(exitSelector);
exit.addEventListener("click", handler);
}
function init() {
const goHome = document.querySelectorAll(".home");
addClickToHome(goHome);
}
return {
addExitHandler,
init
};
}());
const manageCover = (function makeManageCover() {
const config = {};
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
function hide(el) {
el.classList.add("hide");
}
function hideAll(elements) {
elements.forEach(hide);
}
function showCovers(playButton) {
const cover = playButton.parentElement;
cover.classList.add("active");
show(cover);
const theBody = document.querySelector("body");
theBody.classList.add("bg1");
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
hideAll(config.containers);
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
showCovers(cover);
}
function addClickToButtons(playButtons) {
playButtons.forEach(function addEventHandler(playButton) {
playButton.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
});
}
function addCoverHandler(coverSelector, handler) {
const cover = document.querySelector(coverSelector);
cover.addEventListener("click", handler);
}
function init(selectors) {
config.containers = document.querySelectorAll(selectors.container);
const playButtons = document.querySelectorAll(selectors.playButton);
addClickToButtons(playButtons);
}
return {
addCoverHandler,
init
};
}());
I’m confused on what would be the best way to organize these.
Should showHome be called showHome or should it be called something else?
Should showCovers be called showCovers or should it be called something else?
Better organizing and separation I tried this:
https://jsfiddle.net/t526fers/3/
const manageUI = (function makeManageUI() {
function showActive() {
const theActive = document.querySelector(".with-curtain.active");
theActive.classList.remove("active");
}
function showBody() {
const theBody = document.querySelector("body");
theBody.classList.remove("bg1");
}
function showHidden() {
const theHides = document.querySelectorAll(".hide");
theHides.forEach(function(removeHide) {
removeHide.classList.remove("hide");
});
}
function showHome() {
showActive();
showHidden();
showBody();
}
function homeClickHandler(evt) {
const home = evt.currentTarget;
showHome(home);
}
With this one I did this:
function showBody() {
const theBody = document.querySelector("body");
theBody.classList.add("bg1");
}
function showCovers(playButton) {
const cover = playButton.parentElement;
cover.classList.add("active");
show(cover);
showBody();
}
Not correct, as it’s inappropriate for the managePlayer code to know anything about manageUI.
As long as you use a consistent interface for event handler functions, you can pass that manageUI.addExitHandler function name to the managePlayer code. That way managePlayer can add the exit handler while still knowing nothing about manageUI.
Let’s track this through:
- manageUI.addExitHandler doesn’t come from managePlayer
- exitSelector doesn’t come from managePlayer
- the handler does come from managePlayer
So we need to give manageUI.addExitHandler and exitSelector to managePlayer.
That seems to be function parameters of (exitSelector, addHandlerFn)
That function creates a stop handler function to close the player and gives both the exitSelector and the stop handler function to that addHandlerFn.
The only mystery left is what to call the managePlayer function that adds the handler. As it’s intended to later on stop the player we shuld have the word stop in its name. But what would be a good name for it? In full we are wanting the managePlayer code to use a different function to add a stop handler.
There doesn’t seem to be a good name for that, so perhaps a different approach is needed.
Instead of having managePlayer take control of adding the exit handler, we can have managePlayer instead just give us a handler to stop the player.
That way we can call managePlayer.stopHandler(player) which returns a function that when called will stop that player.
We can then from outside of all of those manage functions pass that player to manageUI.addExitHandler. That seems to be the better approach.
So to simplify, the managePlayer code needs a createStopHandler function that is given the player. That createStopHandler function then returns a handler function that stops the player. That handler function can then be given to the manageUI code.
Is this what you wanted me to do?
Am I close?
https://jsfiddle.net/tudw2mbk/
Is:
player.stopVideo(); supposed to be in there somewhere?
function createStopHandler(createSelector, playerSettings) {
const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerSettings);
managePlayer.addExitHandler(createSelector, clickHandler);
}
function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerSettings) {
const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerSettings);
manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, clickHandler);
}
return {
add: addPlayer
};
}());