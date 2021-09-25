Improving back/home button added to manageCover

Where should
function userInterface() be placed within here?
Is there a specific location where it would go?
I placed it right below
manageCover
https://jsfiddle.net/zk68ashu/
After that, if that’s where it would be placed, I don’t know how to get it to work.
const manageCover = (function makeManageCover() {
const config = {};
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
function hide(el) {
el.classList.add("hide");
}
function hideAll(elements) {
elements.forEach(hide);
}
function showCovers(playButton) {
const cover = playButton.parentElement;
cover.classList.add("active");
show(cover);
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
hideAll(config.containers);
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
showCovers(cover);
}
function addClickToButtons(playButtons) {
playButtons.forEach(function addEventHandler(playButton) {
playButton.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
});
}
function addCoverHandler(coverSelector, handler) {
const cover = document.querySelector(coverSelector);
cover.addEventListener("click", handler);
}
function init(selectors) {
config.containers = document.querySelectorAll(selectors.container);
const playButtons = document.querySelectorAll(selectors.playButton);
addClickToButtons(playButtons);
}
return {
addCoverHandler,
init
};
}());
(function userInterface() {
function showHome() {
const theActive = document.querySelector(".with-curtain.active");
const theHides = document.querySelectorAll(".hide");
const theBody = document.querySelector("body");
theActive.classList.remove("active");
theHides.forEach(function(removeHide) {
removeHide.classList.remove("hide");
});
theBody.classList.toggle("bodytoggle");
}
function homeClickHandler(evt) {
const home = evt.currentTarget;
showHome(home);
}
function addClickToHome(goHome) {
goHome.forEach(function addEventHandler(goHome) {
goHome.addEventListener("click", homeClickHandler);
});
}
function addCloseHandler(closeSelector, handler) {
const close = document.querySelector(closeSelector);
close.addEventListener("click", handler);
}
function init(selectors) {
const goHome = document.querySelectorAll(".home");
addClickToHome(goHome);
}
return {
addCloseHandler,
init
};
}());
function combinePlayerOptions(options1 = {}, options2 = {}) {
const combined = Object.assign({}, options1, options2);
Object.keys(options1).forEach(function checkObjects(prop) {
if (typeof options1[prop] === "object") {
combined[prop] = Object.assign({}, options1[prop], options2[prop]);
}
});
return combined;
}
const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {