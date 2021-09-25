Improving back/home button added to manageCover

asasass: asasass: Next would be doing something in here:

Not correct, as it’s inappropriate for the managePlayer code to know anything about manageUI.

asasass: asasass: What am I supposed to do next?

As long as you use a consistent interface for event handler functions, you can pass that manageUI.addExitHandler function name to the managePlayer code. That way managePlayer can add the exit handler while still knowing nothing about manageUI.

Let’s track this through:

manageUI.addExitHandler doesn’t come from managePlayer

exitSelector doesn’t come from managePlayer

the handler does come from managePlayer

So we need to give manageUI.addExitHandler and exitSelector to managePlayer.

That seems to be function parameters of (exitSelector, addHandlerFn)

That function creates a stop handler function to close the player and gives both the exitSelector and the stop handler function to that addHandlerFn.

The only mystery left is what to call the managePlayer function that adds the handler. As it’s intended to later on stop the player we shuld have the word stop in its name. But what would be a good name for it? In full we are wanting the managePlayer code to use a different function to add a stop handler.

There doesn’t seem to be a good name for that, so perhaps a different approach is needed.

Instead of having managePlayer take control of adding the exit handler, we can have managePlayer instead just give us a handler to stop the player.

That way we can call managePlayer.stopHandler(player) which returns a function that when called will stop that player.

We can then from outside of all of those manage functions pass that player to manageUI.addExitHandler. That seems to be the better approach.