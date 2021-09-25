Improving back/home button added to manageCover

Thank you for bringing that to my attention.

Removed and fixed.

Is there anything else that should be changed or adjusted?

Question, the showHome() function is not using any variables, should it be?

or should it stay left empty? Maybe one is not needed.

Also,

showHome should come before homeClickHandler I believe.

https://jsfiddle.net/y1jeao5c/1/

Do I have all of these functions organized in the right order?

I added in addCloseHandler but it is not yet set up in the code. That is something I need help with.

function showCovers(playButton) { const cover = playButton.parentElement; cover.classList.add("active"); show(cover); } function coverClickHandler(evt) { hideAll(config.containers); const cover = evt.currentTarget; showCovers(cover); } function showHome() { const theActive = document.querySelector(".with-curtain.active"); const theHides = document.querySelectorAll(".hide"); const theBody = document.querySelector("body"); theActive.classList.remove("active"); theHides.forEach(function(removeHide) { removeHide.classList.remove("hide"); }); theBody.classList.toggle("bodytoggle"); } function homeClickHandler(evt) { const home = evt.currentTarget; showHome(home); } function addClickToButtons(playButtons) { playButtons.forEach(function addEventHandler(playButton) { playButton.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler); }); } function addClickToHome(goHome) { goHome.forEach(function addEventHandler(goHome) { goHome.addEventListener("click", homeClickHandler); }); } function addCloseHandler(closeSelector, handler) { const close = document.querySelector(closeSelector); close.addEventListener("click", handler); } function addCoverHandler(coverSelector, handler) { const cover = document.querySelector(coverSelector); cover.addEventListener("click", handler); } function init(selectors) { config.containers = document.querySelectorAll(selectors.container); const playButtons = document.querySelectorAll(selectors.playButton); addClickToButtons(playButtons); const goHome = document.querySelectorAll(".home"); addClickToHome(goHome); } return { addCoverHandler, init }; }());

Order 1

function showCovers(playButton) function coverClickHandler(evt) function showHome() function homeClickHandler(evt) function addClickToButtons(playButtons) function addClickToHome(goHome) function addCloseHandler(closeSelector, handler) function addCoverHandler(coverSelector, handler) function init(selectors)

Order 2

I think this way.

https://jsfiddle.net/2x8y5kwh/

function showCovers(playButton) function coverClickHandler(evt) function showHome() function homeClickHandler(evt) function addClickToButtons(playButtons) function addCoverHandler(coverSelector, handler) function addClickToHome(goHome) function addCloseHandler(closeSelector, handler) function init(selectors)

My thinking:

These Come first:

function showCovers(playButton) function coverClickHandler(evt)

These come next:

function showHome() function homeClickHandler(evt)

Back to the beginning: this is next

function addClickToButtons(playButtons)

Followed by: