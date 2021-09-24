Improving back/home button added to manageCover

Yes, how would I add that to the code? or, should that be the last thing worked on?

Because, in jslint I get a warning message.

https://jsfiddle.net/4m7yborc/

javascript

const theBody = document.querySelector("body"); void theBody.offsetWidth; //restart animation theBody.classList.toggle("bodytoggle"); }

css

.bodytoggle { animation: fade2 2s ease forwards; }

To do the stop video thing, I think this would be used.

player.stopVideo();

Which would stop the video when the back/home button is pressed.

That is what I am thinking.

In terms of the addCloseHandler, something similar to this is what you mean:

function addCloseHandler( closeSelector, handler) { const close = document.querySelector( closeSelector); close.addEventListener("click", handler); }

I think the unexpected ‘void’ issue should be addressed first if you agree.

And anything else that needs to be fixed in regards to the back/home button.

I’m not sure how much of that needs to be redone or adjusted.