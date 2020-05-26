Improvement English communication skill as side effect of programming

I do not understand the connection of English grammar and programming projects. You might have a great idea; I am just saying I do not understand.

Something I have heard is that people have learned English by watching TV shows. I do not know how useful that is in reality; it is just something I have heard multiple times.

There is something called Natural Language wherein software is used to recognize people’s languages, not computer languages. For example the following are a couple of possibilities.

There is enough to do with Natural Language to keep you busy for years.

I also found Using IBM watson cloud services to build natural language processing solutions to leverage chat tools | Proceedings of the 27th Annual International Conference on Computer Science and Software Engineering. I do not know how useful that is; it is likely too technical. Note that ACM articles usually cost money but they are temporarily offering them for free!

For about three years I edited articles submitted to the C# Corner website and I estimate that more than 90% of them were written by people in India. Most of the editing involved English grammar. So I learned many terms and phrases used by Indian English that differ from American English. A few things I have learned are actually British English, but most are not. For example the British often say in-built whereas that looks very strange to me; I am accustomed to built-in. Something that the wonderful and intelligent people of India have difficulty with is saying using instead of by using (sometimes by using is correct but not always). I wrote a couple of articles about words and phrases like that and they are in that other website (the people of this website do not like me linking to things like that).

I did write a program using C# to help edit articles. Is that something you might want to do? If so then please first decide the requirements in terms of whether it must be online (PHP especially is generally online only) or if you want it to be more of a desktop application. Also, what type of document (HTML or Microsoft Word or text only or something else). The most likely choice is something like a HTML editor that has customizations for editing grammar. That is essentially what I did except my program is a desktop application that hosts a browser.